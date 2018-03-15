Today we move on to the backfield, where we'll look at running backs and fullbacks.

Michigan's spring football practice begins in just eight days on March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.

Michigan is pretty set in the backfield for 2018. Higdon is the clear favorite to lead the running backs again, with Evans and Walker as change of pace guys that should see plenty of time on the field. Higdon and Evans as a one-two punch were one of the few bright spots of last season's offense.

As long as Walker stays both healthy and out of trouble, he has the ability to breakout this fall. He certainly will have the opportunity to carve out a role. In limited action last year, he appeared a tough, downhill runner that fans will enjoy watching.

Samuels and Taylor will likely have similar roles as a year ago. It's hard to see where the opportunity could come, unless there are injuries.

As for the freshmen, Turner and Haskins will have chances on special teams, and if either shows they are proficient in pass protection, they could see time on the field. That was an area of strength for Turner in high school , according to his coach.

Fullback is where there will be some changes. Both Khalid Hill and Henry Poggi graduated, meaning Mason will be the starting fullback barring any other position switches. VanSumeren will also see a lot of playing time and could form a dynamic duo with Mason at fullback.

Barrett is the interesting one in this group — if he even belongs here. He was a dual-threat quarterback in high school, but coach Jim Harbaugh wants to use him as a wildcat quarterback, as a runner out of the backfield and as a slot receiver. So, he doesn't really fit into any one position group. He has a lot of potential and the offensive coaching staff will be tasked with finding a place for him on the field. Due to his unique skillset, he could see more playing time than a lot of freshmen in this class.