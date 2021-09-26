Michigan Football Surges To No. 14 In AP Poll

Michigan Wolverines football came into Saturday's game against Rutgers ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press poll, and beat the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 20-13. In Sunday's update ahead of week five, the Maize and Blue rose to No. 14 in the rankings ahead of their showdown at Wisconsin next weekend. Wisconsin lost to Notre Dame, 41-13, is now 1-2 on the season and fell out of the top 25, after being ranked No. 19 entering week four. RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 20, Rutgers 13: Notes, Quotes & Observations

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 53rd victory at U-M Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!