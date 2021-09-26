Michigan Football Surges To No. 14 In AP Poll
Michigan Wolverines football came into Saturday's game against Rutgers ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press poll, and beat the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 20-13. In Sunday's update ahead of week five, the Maize and Blue rose to No. 14 in the rankings ahead of their showdown at Wisconsin next weekend.
Wisconsin lost to Notre Dame, 41-13, is now 1-2 on the season and fell out of the top 25, after being ranked No. 19 entering week four.
RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 20, Rutgers 13: Notes, Quotes & Observations
While it won't be a ranked matchup against the Badgers, their two losses have come to two ranked opponents in Penn State and Notre Dame.
Michigan has tough challenges ahead, in addition to playing Wisconsin. The Wolverines will take on three teams currently ranked in the top 25, including at No. 17 Michigan State Oct. 30, at No. 4 Penn State Nov. 13 and versus No. 11 Ohio State Nov. 27.
Iowa checked in at No. 5 in the update, making it four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Michigan and Wisconsin are set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET in Madison next week, with the game broadcast on FOX.
