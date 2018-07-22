Michigan Football: The 3-2-1 — Big Ten Pre-Media Day Edition
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
Michigan’s opener at Notre Dame is still six weeks away. Big Ten Media Day, however, is this Monday and Tuesday in Chicago.
We tackle a number of subjects pertaining to the unofficial kickoff of football season in this week’s 3-2-1.
THREE QUESTIONS FOR JIM HARBAUGH …
…. heading into the season that, if we’re honest, he probably won’t answer. And that’s okay … it’s who he is.
1. How big a difference will we see in the offense with junior Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news