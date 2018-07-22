Michigan’s opener at Notre Dame is still six weeks away. Big Ten Media Day, however, is this Monday and Tuesday in Chicago.

We tackle a number of subjects pertaining to the unofficial kickoff of football season in this week’s 3-2-1.

THREE QUESTIONS FOR JIM HARBAUGH …

…. heading into the season that, if we’re honest, he probably won’t answer. And that’s okay … it’s who he is.

1. How big a difference will we see in the offense with junior Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson?