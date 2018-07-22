Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-22 11:27:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: The 3-2-1 — Big Ten Pre-Media Day Edition

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Kdn9hgloc35ngd5a5iyf
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan were picked fourth in the Big Ten East by writers.
Brandon Brown

Michigan’s opener at Notre Dame is still six weeks away. Big Ten Media Day, however, is this Monday and Tuesday in Chicago.

We tackle a number of subjects pertaining to the unofficial kickoff of football season in this week’s 3-2-1.

THREE QUESTIONS FOR JIM HARBAUGH …

…. heading into the season that, if we’re honest, he probably won’t answer. And that’s okay … it’s who he is.

1. How big a difference will we see in the offense with junior Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}