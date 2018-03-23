Michigan held its first spring practice on Friday, and head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media afterward to discuss a variety of topics.

He touched on several specific injuries, with the biggest one involving redshirt junior tight end Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

"He fractured the metatarsal in his foot today," Harbaugh said. "He'll be out for all of spring ball but back for the season."

In all likelihood, Wheatley would have been third on the tight end depth chart, behind junior Sean McKeon and redshirt junior Zach Gentry.

Wheatley has just six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in his career.

The Michigan head man also gave an update on the status of redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome.

"He's working out and conditioning," Harbaugh said. "But he's not at the point to come back and practice with the team."

Newsome suffered a severe leg injury on Oct. 1, 2016, and has not appeared in a game since. His status for this upcoming season is still questionable.

Harbaugh also revealed that senior Grant Perry, redshirt freshman defensive end Luiji Vilain and walk-on redshirt junior linebacker Jameson Offerdahl were not "full go" in Friday's practice.

One bit of positive news, meanwhile, surrounded sophomore receiver Tarik Black.

Black hauled in 11 catches for 149 yards last year through the team's first three games last year, before breaking his foot in September and missing the rest of the season.

"He's back to full speed," Harbaugh said. "He looked good first day. It was good to see him back out there."