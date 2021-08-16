Michigan Football Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25 For First Time Since 2015
Michigan football continues to fly under the radar ahead of the 2021 season.
The Wolverines were not ranked in the Associated Press' preseason top 25 rankings for the first time since 2015, head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year on the job. The Maize and Blue checked in seventh in 2016, 11th in 2017, 14th in 2018, seventh in 2019 and 16th in 2020.
Michigan received 12 votes in the poll, trailing only, among unranked squads, Oklahoma State (107 votes), Ole Miss (106), TCU (40), Liberty (36), Auburn (32) and North Carolina State (14).
RELATED: Michigan A Leader In TV Ratings, Which Are Steering Realignment Discussions
RELATED: Big Ten Network Analysts Provide Takeaways From Michigan Football Practice
Defending national champion Alabama slotted No. 1, followed by Oklahoma (2), Clemson (3), Ohio State (4) and Georgia (5) to round out the top five.
Five Michigan opponents were listed in the top 25, including the aforementioned Buckeyes at No. 4, Wisconsin at No. 12, Indiana at No. 17, Penn State at No. 19 and Washington at No. 20.
Michigan will travel to Wisconsin Oct. 2 and play at Penn State Nov. 13, while it'll host Washington Sept. 11, Indiana Nov. 6 and Ohio State Nov. 27.
Fellow Big Ten member Iowa ranks No. 18.
Michigan was also unranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Washington
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana
24. Utah
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook