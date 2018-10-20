Videos: Jim Harbaugh, Devin Bush, More Players Speak After Win Over MSU
Check out what head coach Jim Harbaugh and six Wolverine players all said following the team's 21-7 win over MSU Saturday:
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr.
Junior cornerback Lavert Hill
Senior safety Tyree Kinnel
Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, senior running back Karan Higdon and junior quarterback Shea Patterson
