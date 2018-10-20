Ticker
Videos: Jim Harbaugh, Devin Bush, More Players Speak After Win Over MSU

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan has won consecutive games at MSU for the first time since 2005-07.
AP Images

Check out what head coach Jim Harbaugh and six Wolverine players all said following the team's 21-7 win over MSU Saturday:

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. 

Junior cornerback Lavert Hill

Senior safety Tyree Kinnel

Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, senior running back Karan Higdon and junior quarterback Shea Patterson


---

