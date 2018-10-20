Michigan thoroughly dominated Michigan State in a nasty, penalty-filled fistfight in Spartan Stadium, 21-7.

The Spartans couldn’t run the ball. They couldn’t throw it. Their defense spent most of Michigan’s 41:03 time of possession on the field, plenty of it in the MSU end.

All that, and with more than 42 minutes of a rain-soaked afternoon spent, the teams were deadlocked, 7-7.

That’s the kind of day it was, the kind that can maddeningly slip away in one play. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson and sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones made that play, a 79-yard bomb to give the Wolverines breathing room.

Patterson (14-of-25 passing for 212 yards, two TDs) then engineered a 13-play, 84-yard fourth-quarter drive and Michigan’s defense absolutely suffocated the Spartans all game long.

A day that began with MSU players walking through Michigan’s pregame warmups “clotheslining” a couple of Wolverines and knocking the headphones off another wound up with the home team buried six feet under their own turf.

“Our team never blinked the entire time,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh assured. “They played hard, they played smart. From the pre-game shenanigans, there was no backing down today from our guys from then on.”

The Wolverines (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) saved their big hits for the field, limiting MSU (4-3, 2-2) to 94 total yards, 15 of them on the ground, and a goose egg (0 for 12) on third-down conversions. In short, Michigan’s defense treated the Spartans like a boa constrictor treats a capybara.

“That’s amazing,” senior safety Tyree Kinnel said. “I feel very accomplished with that stat, as well as my teammates do. That’s very big, when you can shut out a team, 0 for 12, on third down. You can win a lot of big games doing that.”

You can’t win many with your quarterback going 5-of-25 passing for 66 yards, like MSU’s Brian Lewerke did. The Spartans scored only because of a Michigan fumble that gave them the ball seven yards away from paydirt.

Meanwhile, senior tailback Karan Higdon (33 carries for 144 yards), Patterson and Michigan’s receivers eventually cashed in, behind an offensive line up for the fight.

“They dominated,” Higdon said. “They continued to dominate. I said it last week, we’ve got the best O-line in the country, and it’s showing. The proof is in the pudding.”

Michigan cracked the scoreboard first, with perhaps the longest scoring drive in its storied football history. The Wolverines moved from their own 16 to the 45, when threatening weather forced a one-hour, 15-minute delay.

When the skies cleared, it took a Patterson throw off senior receiver Grant Perry’s hands and into those of diving sophomore wideout Nico Collins, 10 yards downfield, to move the chains on a crucial third down. Patterson then connected 25 yards downfield to redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks.

That set up Patterson’s six-yard TD bullet to a crossing Collins in the back of the end zone. Just five seconds into the second quarter, U-M grabbed a 7-0 lead that felt worth the wait.

“We repped that in preparation week, prepared for it, and the defense did exactly what we wanted,” Collins said. “We came out with a touchdown.”

It didn’t look like the Wolverines would have to wait long for another score, given MSU’s 49 first-half yards. But U-M spent the rest of the half missing more golden opportunities than a panhandler without a pan.

Harbaugh’s crew had MSU bottled up, taking possession on the their own 49, the MSU 43, Michigan’s 42 and the Spartans’ 48. Those four chances resulted in precisely zero points.