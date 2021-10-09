Michigan Football at Nebraska: First Half Recap, Box Score

The Michigan Wolverines went into halftime with a 13-0 lead on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night. Below, we've recapped how the first half unfolded and the box score. RELATED: Gameday Central: Michigan Football at Nebraska RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Michigan-Nebraska Intel, NIL, Hoops Recruiting, More

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

First Quarter

The Cornhuskers won the opening coin toss and elected to defer, putting the Michigan offense on the field to start the game. The Wolverines would go three and out on their first drive, while Nebraska used a few big plays to get all the way down to the Michigan 4-yard line. Huskers head coach Scott Frost elected to keep his offense on the field on 4th and 2, but Michigan defense was able to keep them short of the sticks to take over on downs. Nebraska outgained Michigan 98-60 in the first quarter, but the Wolverines and Huskers would trade punts as the quarter ended in a 0-0. Quarterback Cade McNamara struggled to start the game, going 4-for-9 for 45 yards. Michigan rushed for 15 yards on seven attempts in the opening 15 minutes.

Second Quarter

Michigan was able to limit Nebraska to 10 yards on the ensuing drive, which was capped off by a highlight-reel interception from junior defensive back Daxton Hill. That gave the Wolverines the ball on the Huskers' 35-yard line. They would have to settle for a 35-yard field goal from senior Jake Moody, which opened the scoring and gave the Wolverines a 3-0 lead with 9:52 to play in the second quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ejIE9oLCBteSBnb29kbmVzcyE8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RheGhpbGw1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBkYXhoaWxsNTwvYT4gdGlwcyBpdCBhbmQgcGlja3MgaXQgb2ZmIGZv ciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBo aWdobGlnaHQtcmVlbCBJTlQuICDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9DRFY0TE5HUjBmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0RWNExOR1IwZjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDY5OTgyNDc4NDc3NzYyNjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK