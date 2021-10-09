Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Nebraska

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

No. 9-ranked Michigan Wolverines football will take on Nebraska Saturday night in Lincoln.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local time)

TV: ABC

On The Call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: The Wolverines and Cornhuskers meet for the 11th time in history and fifth time as Big Ten foes … U-M leads the all-time series 5-4-1, and it is a 2-2 split as conference rivals … Michigan is 0-1-1 in Lincoln, falling 23-9 in 2012 and tying 6-6 in 1911 … This will mark the 65th night game in U-M history; the Wolverines are 37-27 in such contests, including a 24-16 mark on the road.