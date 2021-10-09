Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Nebraska
No. 9-ranked Michigan Wolverines football will take on Nebraska Saturday night in Lincoln.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.
Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football At Nebraska Cornhuskers
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local time)
TV: ABC
On The Call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: The Wolverines and Cornhuskers meet for the 11th time in history and fifth time as Big Ten foes … U-M leads the all-time series 5-4-1, and it is a 2-2 split as conference rivals … Michigan is 0-1-1 in Lincoln, falling 23-9 in 2012 and tying 6-6 in 1911 … This will mark the 65th night game in U-M history; the Wolverines are 37-27 in such contests, including a 24-16 mark on the road.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football At Nebraska Cornhuskers
Spread: Michigan is a 2.5-point road favorite.
Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 50.
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Nebraska Cornhuskers
Chris Balas: Michigan 23, Nebraska 16 (Michigan -2.5, under 50)
John Borton: Michigan 27, Nebraska 20 (Michigan -2.5, under 50)
Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 31, Nebraska 21 (Michigan -2.5, over 50)
Anthony Broome: Michigan 27, Nebraska 21 (Michigan -2.5, under 50)
Doug Skene: Michigan 34, Nebraska 13 (Michigan -2.5, under 50)
Doug Karsch: Michigan 26, Nebraska 14 (Michigan -2.5, under 50)
Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football At Nebraska Cornhuskers
Weather.com projects it to be 81 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a one-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the south at eight miles per hour. It is expected to cool down to 68 degrees by 10 p.m. local time.
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• Previewing Michigan vs. Nebraska With A Cornhusker Insider
• What They're Saying Before Michigan Football Plays Nebraska
• Chris Balas gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game
• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Nebraska
• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Nebraska
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Nebraska
• Expect To See More Of This Michigan Wolverines Football Player At Nebraska
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook