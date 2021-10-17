Michigan Football vs. Northwestern Odds Released
The Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Saturday afternoon with the Northwestern Wildcats coming to Ann Arbor. The oddsmakers at Circa Sports installed Michigan as a 19-point favorite for the contest with the over/under set at 53 points scored.
Bettors on Circa Sports and Draftkings have already pushed the line to Michigan as a 21.5-point favorite as of late Sunday afternoon. The scoring total has moved down to 50.5 points.
Northwestern has struggled this season with a 3-3 record after winning the Big Ten West last season. Their three wins have come against Indiana State, Ohio and Rutgers.
Michigan is 5-1 against the spread through six games this season with the lone cover coming in a 20-13 win over Rutgers on Sept. 25. However, the Wolverines are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine matchups with Northwestern.
Another play to keep an eye on in this game for Michigan is the under 50.5 points scored. The total has gone under in four of their last five games played at the Big House. It has also gone under in seven of the last 10 matchups against the Wildcats.
Michigan has won six straight games against Northwestern and dominates the all-time series with a 58-15-2 record. The last Wildcats victory in the series occurred during the 2008 season in a 21-14 decision in Ann Arbor.
Saturday's game is set for noon eastern kickoff and will be televised nationally via FOX.
