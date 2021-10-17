Michigan Football vs. Northwestern Odds Released

The Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Saturday afternoon with the Northwestern Wildcats coming to Ann Arbor. The oddsmakers at Circa Sports installed Michigan as a 19-point favorite for the contest with the over/under set at 53 points scored. Bettors on Circa Sports and Draftkings have already pushed the line to Michigan as a 21.5-point favorite as of late Sunday afternoon. The scoring total has moved down to 50.5 points. Northwestern has struggled this season with a 3-3 record after winning the Big Ten West last season. Their three wins have come against Indiana State, Ohio and Rutgers. RELATED: Michigan Football Moves Up In AP Poll Despite Bye Week

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum will attempt to help the team to 7-0 on Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)