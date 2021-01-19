The Michigan Wolverines have welcomed 11 new members to the football program, with early enrollees having moved in on campus over the weekend. The group includes 10 freshmen in Detroit Cass Tech offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony, Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Tristan Bounds, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon, Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Graduate transfer Willie Allen, out of Louisiana Tech, has also enrolled this semester and is with the team. Michigan announced the group Tuesday morning via a video posted to the program's Twitter account.

Officially in the Maize and Blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ozrVgMqaXT — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 19, 2021

Michigan Wolverines football freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy was a four-star recruit on Rivals.com (Michigan Football Twitter)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

There is still a possibility that the Wolverines add one more to the group, with Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star wide receiver signee Xavier Worthy's status being unknown. The Wolverine's EJ Holland reported that there is optimism that Worthy will arrive to campus this week, but the wideout tweeted Monday night alluding to the fact that he may not be an early enrollee after all, adding to the confusion of the situation.

To end all the drama and speculations I am not enrolling early I’ll see y’all on the field ✌🏽🖤 — Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) January 19, 2021

Worthy was all set to enroll early, before an apparent paperwork issue has been holding up the process. If he is not able to join the team this semester, he would be slated to arrive to Ann Arbor this summer with the rest of the freshman class and any potential incoming transfers.