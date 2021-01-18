According to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg , the Wolverines will hire Maryland special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach George Helow to coach the safeties. Bob Shoop was Michigan's safeties coach this past season, though a personal issue kept him away from the program while he performed duties remotely and analyst Aashon Larkins handled the on-field coaching for the position group. Shoop is out at Michigan after just one season.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is continuing to shake up his assistant coaching staff, with another move appearing imminent.

Sources: #Michigan is hiring #Maryland special teams coordinator and ILBs coach George Helow as safeties coach. Helow started his coaching career under Nick Saban. Has worked for Jimbo Fisher, Kirby Smart, Mark Richt and others. A strong addition for new #GoBlue defensive staff.

This comes one day after Harbaugh officially announced former Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald as the team's new defensive coordinator, replacing Don Brown, who was let go in late December after five years with the program.

Helow and Macdonald worked together in 2014 at Georgia, when they were both defensive graduate assistants under former Bulldogs' head coach Mark Richt.

Before Maryland, Helow worked at Colorado State for four seasons, serving as the team's safeties coach in 2018 and 2019, after being a defensive quality control coach and graduate assistant during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

A graduate assistant for Georgia in 2014 and 2015, Helow was in the same role at Florida State in 2013, helping the team to a national title under former Seminoles' head man Jimbo Fischer. He was a defensive intern at Alabama in 2012.