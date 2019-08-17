Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines kick off the 2019 season Aug. 31 with a night game against Middle Tennessee State. Here’s what we’ve picked up (on and off the record) on the offense halfway through camp.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Right tackle Andrew Stueber’s leg injury, one slated to keep him out “indefinitely,” is a blow to the depth and is awful for a kid who put in a ton of work over the summer. In terms of dropoff, however … well, there isn’t much, if any. Some close to it believe Stueber would have started, but line coach Ed Warinner noted the two had split the reps in camp and both were playing well.

