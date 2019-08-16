Starting with fifty-year senior offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr. who appears to be in great shape. Runyan was as stunned as anyone when redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber went down with an injury, and it was hard watching him walk off the field. He spoke with him later — what was said was between them.

Jim Harbaugh made four of his 2019 Michigan Wolverines available to the media Friday — here's what we picked up.

Runyan said they're fortunate to have what amounts to six starters on the offensive line and that redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield is a different type of lineman than Stueber, but very capable. He said Mayfield is much bigger and stronger but is still extremely athletic and playing like it ... he's confident in his ability.



Runyan also said redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes is coming along and learning quickly, though he still needs to get bigger.

"I always want to open his mouth and shove more food in," Runyan said (paraphrasing).

They are all excited to see Hayes when he is just a bit bigger and stronger, but Runyan noted it takes time.

"He was playing receiver in high school," he said with a laugh.

Hayes is extremely confident in himself, though, and it seems only a matter of time before he puts it all together. As line coach Ed Warinner said yesterday, redshirt sophomore Joel Honigford has moved out to tackle to bolster that position, and Runyan said he is very athletic and more than capable of playing there.

Walk-on Dan Jokisch, freshmen Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart are other guys in the mix should they get further down the depth chart (according to Runyan). Warinner has remained hard on the group, not wanting them to get soft, and Runyan said with a chuckle he hoped the freshmen understood it was because he just wanted them to get better. He wouldn't want a guy who didn't care enough to coach him up with some tough love, he added.

Senior linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche has been playing SAM linebacker in addition to rush end and working with linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. He called 'Coach Camp' the best coach he'd ever had noting he'd been picking things up quickly after backing up Noah Furbush last year.

Uche said the defense isn't a ton different that last year but added he's gotten a lot more snaps. He was too modest to confirm what others had said about him — that he's the best pass rusher on the team — listing off a number of guys he really liked there.

One of them — fifty-year senior transfer Mike Danna — has been a "monster" recently," Uche said. It's clear he likes him a lot and that there's a big role for Danna on the team. Asked about the freshmen, Uche mentioned end David Ojabo first. He said he's going to be a star when he learns what he's doing a bit more, but his speed and ability reminds him of himself a bit.

Uche also mentioned linebackers Charles Thomas and Anthony Solomon as freshmen he liked and saved his highest praise for "No. 6 on offense" ... Cornelius Johnson.

He wasn't alone. Junior receiver Nico Collins said he loved what he'd seen from the freshman, calling him his biggest surprise of camp. He put sophomore Ronnie Bell and frosh Mike Sainristil in that group, too, and said he was impressed with the entire freshman class.

Johnson, though, continues to impress.

"You heard it here first," Collins said with a grin.

Collins missed spring ball but has only sat out one practice this fall. He said it's taken some time to learn the new offense but he's getting it; he also said junior Donovan Peoples-Jones has been practicing and practicing well and that redshirt sophomore Tarik Black is feeling comfortable and looking good.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson continues to elevated his game, Collins said. He's been an outstanding playmaker in camp and seems to have solidified his hold on the starting spot, getting it done with both his arms and his legs.

Finally, junior defensive tackle Ben Mason continues to learn the position and earned praise from Runyan for his play. Mason said he has worked exclusively with the defensive line this fall, so it appears he's probably not likely to be carrying the ball at fullback much, if at all.

Watch for more camp coverage in the hours ahead.