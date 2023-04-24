On Monday Michigan senior WR AJ Henning announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal and play out his remaining eligibility somewhere other than Ann Arbor. Michigan WR A.J. Henning to enter transfer portal - Maize&BlueReview (rivals.com) Henning's role never expanded much beyond gadget plays on offense and return specialist on kickoffs and punt returns. The former top WR recruit is likely to be coveted by a team where he better fits the offensive scheme. Henning was part of the "speed in space" recruiting wave, and struggled to find snaps when Michigan went back to a more run heavy scheme. Not a starter, but Henning was 4th in receiving amongst Michigan wide receivers last year. Let's take a look at what his departure means for the receiver room as a whole, and players to watch with potentially more opportunities available.

TOP 4 LIKELY UNCHANGED

Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are Michigan's most experienced leading receivers returning to Ann Arbor in 2023 and the favorites to get heavy target share with Ronnie Bell headed to the NFL. How they are used the offense may depend more on the two sophomores behind them. Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris were part of the "freak show" WR group that committed in 2022. Although neither saw much action last year, each has monster potential and are expected to take big leaps in their sophomore seasons. In fact, it would not be surprising to see either one finish the season with WR1 like numbers. Bell had more targets than Johnson and Wilson combined last year, so they aren't locks to be the top receiver. At 6'3" 214, Clemons is built for the outside X receiver role. If Michigan believes he has WR1 potential this year, he could move Johnson to a role similar to Ronnie Bell on the outside, while Roman Wilson would remain primarily in the slot where he took 90% of his snaps last season. Morris is a textbook slot receiver. He shows excellent hands and runs smart crisp routes, especially in the short and intermediate range. Morris also possesses sneaky good vertical talent, the former track star could surprise some folks. Being a former high school teammate of starting quarterback JJ McCarthy can't hurt either. These 4 receivers will likely rotate and be deployed strategically based on matchups, but they always appeared to be the top 4 and Henning's departure doesn't impact that.

MOVING ON UP