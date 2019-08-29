NBCSports.com reports his roster spot is in jeopardy, but one possibility could be keeping him on the initial 53-player roster and then placing him on injured reserve, which would allow him to return after eight weeks.

Butt, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 after tearing up his knee in the Orange Bowl, has played in only three games in his first two years in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos tight end's lingering knee issues will result in another knee surgery, per NBCSports.com . Butt has undergone three ACL surgeries; this one will be a “minor procedure” on his left knee, James Palmer of NFL Network reported.

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt is facing another knee surgery, but rookie end Chase Winovich is dominating heading into the final preseason games, which will all be played tonight ... that and more in this U-M in the NFL report.

"Coming into the draft process, Winovich was the 29th overall prospect on the PFF draft board," they wrote. "The Patriots got him in the third round. Nonetheless, Winovich has dominated from day one for Bill Belichick and the Patriots dynasty with three run-stops, 12 total pressures and a pass-rush win rate of 36.7 percent."

Winovich, the rookie defensive end in New England, continues to tear it up. According to Pro Football Focus , he is the No. 3 rookie overall in the preseason so far based on productivity with a 92.0 grade.

• In Seattle, the Seahawks waved 2016 third-round pick and receiver Amara Darboh. Darboh was injured all of last season. He was targeted twice in 16 snaps in a preseason game with San Diego last week but did not catch a pass.



• Former receiver Jehu Chesson is now in Washington and expected to make the roster. The Washington Post reports that Chesson's ability to excel on special teams has made him valuable to head coach Jay Gruden.

• Former offensive tackle and first-round pick Taylor Lewan will miss the first four games of the season for PED use. TitansOnline.com reported that his appeal was denied.

• Former Michigan guard Ben Braden is fighting for a roster spot with the New York Jets and needs a very good performance tonight against the New Orleans Saints, NJ.com reports, to make the team.

"The trade for Alex Lewis bumped him down the depth chart," they wrote. "Now, he’s on the outside looking in. But Lewis isn’t guaranteed a roster spot by any stretch; the Jets only traded a conditional seventh-round pick for him. So, if Braden can prove he’s a better fit or better player than Lewis, he can still win this battle."

• The Pittsburgh Steelers love what they've seen from rookie linebacker Devin Bush. He'll play in tonight's last preseason game to get more reps in prep for the season.

"He's only done it twice," head coach Mike Tomlin said in explaining why they want to see more of him.

• Former first-round pick and defensive end Taco Charlton has had a very good preseason with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in parts of three games, yet he still might get traded or released in Dallas.

From 105.3 The Fan Radio: "Oddly, Taco is in position to almost claim a starting defensive end spot here, as the former first-round pick from Michigan has experienced a fine preseason with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery through three games,

"And yet … sources tell me he's on the bubble in Dallas, not only because Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and captain Tyrone Crawford are the starters, but also because there is depth here and coming, with Robert Quinn ready after he serves a two-game suspension, with young vet newcomer Kerry Hyder ready to help, and with the coaching staff pleased with kids Dorance Armstrong and maybe even rookie Joe Jackson."

• Fifth-round rookie tight end Zach Gentry needs a big week to avoid being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Not enough,” coach Mike Tomlin said when asked what he has seen from his tight ends in training camp. “Some of that has been due to lack of availability. Zach Gentry has missed time. Time missed is critical in terms of opportunity. A lot of those guys are getting an opportunity to lean on it here at the end, so there is big-time urgency there.”

• Green Bay rookie linebacker Rashan Gary is "back at it" after being sideline with injury. He has one tackle in two preseason games and missed some time due to injury. He's still getting used to linebacker.

“It’s getting to the time where you start cutting your moves down, understanding what works for you, what type of player you are," he said.

• In Chicago, Ian Bunting has caught the ball well but has struggled as a blocker. He is expected to be released but make the team's practice squad.

• Running back Karan Higdon's chances of making the team in Houston have risen, given starter Lamar Miller's torn ACL, but he still has work to do. He rushed for 28 yards on 13 carries in his last preseason game.

• Baltimore defensive tackle Willie Henry has been plagued by injury in his first few NFL seasons, but he's ready to break out with the Ravens. Video from NFL.com.

• Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis is having a great camp and making plays all over the field.

"It's amazing because every time I'm asked about Jourdan, you hear '[he isn't] 'the prototype, the prototype,. There's an exception to every rule. … There's a profile, but the profile at the end of the day is 'Do you got dog in you?'" DBs coach Kris Richard said. "That's ultimately what it comes down to. Jourdan has every bit of that. There's no poodle in this guy, he's all pit bull. … He's got it."

• In Seattle, rookie DT Bryan Mone is still on track to make the Seahawks' roster. Head coach Pete Carroll loves him.

“Bryan Mone has also shown that he can contribute there, too,’’ Carroll said. “We need some more games from him to see what happens, but at 350 [pounds] or whatever he is, he’s a monster in there. The thing I like about him, he played for a really good college team and played great run defense, he was right in the middle of all that. He’s shown why he was a factor there. We’re excited to see if he can contribute.”

• Quarterback Jake Rudock is trying to stick with the Miami Dolphins as their third-string QB. He talks about it in this VIDEO.

• Matt Wile is hoping to be Minnesota's punter and/or field goal holder, but he hurt his thumb in practice recently.

“I’ve always had competition. I’ve been punting well, and I’m going to keep punting well and just do my job," he said.

• Finally, DT Maurice Hurst is considered an NFL breakout candidate in Oakland. Touchdown Wire wrote the following:

"Hurst made it through his rookie campaign for the Raiders without any attendant health concerns, and played well everywhere from nose-shade tackle to five-tech end, racking up four sacks and 11 total pressures in just 252 pass-rushing snaps. If Hurst stays healthy, he has the speed through gaps and strong hand movement to dominate offensive linemen throughout the league."