Michigan Freshman Kobe Bufkin Is Practicing At These Two Positions

Michigan Wolverines basketball is breaking in six freshmen that make up the nation's No. 3-ranked 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals.com, including guard Kobe Bufkin, a Grand Rapids, Mich., native. The McDonald's All-American missed significant time with a wrist injury during his prep senior season, but averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in five outings. Now a few months of workouts and a couple weeks of practice into his collegiate career, Bufkin is getting acclimated to the step up in competition. "The biggest adjustment for me is pace change," he said at Michigan Basketball Media Day. "The game moves a little bit faster. Right now, I'm just focused on locking in defensively, and doing all I can to help the team."

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Kobe Bufkin played for 'The Family' AAU program. (Clayton Sayfie / TheWolverine.com)

Head coach Juwan Howard and Co. are working the 6-4, 175-pounder in at both point guard and shooting guard. He has the ability to play both — and play both at a high level — as well as mix in on the wing. "One and two," Bufkin said when asked what positions he's playing in practice. "Kind of a combo guard. Just doing whatever they need me to do on the perimeter." He has no preference on either spot, which is exactly what he told TheWolverine.com over the phone in the spring. Howard and the staff didn't promise he or the other freshmen anything — except for an opportunity to compete. The program's 'For Competitors Only' mantra is one Bufkin embraces. "It just means that you can compete every day," he said. "If you want something, you can grab it. So just keep on doing what you’re doing. I’ve always been the type of guy to work hard, and I feel like that’s why Juwan had interest in me. It’s a great culture for me. "We’ve had many talks as freshmen. We just focus on trying to get better every single day, making the team better in any way that we can and buying into what Juwan’s putting us through. That’s our main focus right now."

