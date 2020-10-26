If it was a normal year, the Michigan Wolverines would surely be hosting plenty of recruits for its game this coming weekend against in-state rival Michigan State. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and director of recruiting Matt Dudek are still sending out credentials to recruits the program would have invited to campus.

The ongoing recruiting dead period is in effect until Jan. 1, 2021, and even that could be extended further, depending on what the NCAA decides.

Here's how the attached note reads:

"Dear Future Wolverine,

"In this unprecedented year of uncertainty and altered plans, Michigan Football wanted to provide you with a bit of normality in your recruitment. You have persevered and met challenges amid unique circumstances that no other group of young people have faced in the last 50 years.

"Enclosed is the credential nametag you would have received from us upon your visit to the largest football stadium in the country, Michigan Stadium, for our game against Michigan State. While this won't replace the atmosphere of the Big House, I hope it does acknowledge that we wish we could host you and your family ata a game; when the restrictions are lifted we look forward to welcoming you to Ann Arbor.

"We hope you are able to watch our game against MSU on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Noon (ET) on FOX, and can visualize yourself making plays in the Maize and Blue.

"Stay positive. Test negative. Let's play football."

Assuming the dead period is lifted after the new year, Michigan is making plans to host official visitors in January.

Michigan currently has the No. 6 recruiting class nationally for 2021, and is off to a hot start in 2022, also touting the No. 6 class in the country.