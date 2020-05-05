The 6-7, 175-pounder appeared in 10 games last season as a freshman, and averaged 2.6 points per contest. He played a total of 37 minutes, mostly late in games that the Wolverines controlled. He scored a career-high nine points in a blowout win over Presbyterian last December.

Michigan basketball guard Cole Bajema entered his name into the transfer portal Tuesday. Bajema has three years of eligibility remaining after having to sit out next season.

In limited opportunities, Bajema cashed in on 10 of his 13 attempts from the field and four of seven attempts from long range in his one season with the Maize and Blue.

The Lynden (Wash.) native pledged to U-M in August of 2018 under former head coach John Beilein, and had signed his letter of intent when Beilein was still at U-M. After Juwan Howard took over the job, Bajema stayed with the program.

Bajema was a four-star recruit out of high school and the No. 98 player in the class of 2019.

He joins guard David DeJulius and forward Colin Castleton as U-M players to enter the portal since the end of the 2019-20 season. DeJulius will play at Cincinnati and Castleton will continue his career at Florida.

U-M has just five guards slated to be on the roster next season — Eli Brooks, Zeb Jackson, Adrien Nunez, Mike Smith and Franz Wagner.