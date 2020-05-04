Michigan Wolverines basketball recruiting target Kobe Bufkin is one of the top juniors in the state, having earned his spot as the top rated player in Michigan. U-M head coach Juwan Howard recently offered him a scholarship, the third in-state prospect to receive one.

Bufkin told Grand Rapids WZZM TV he grew up in a family of Michigan fans. They visited Ann Arbor with him before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

“My household was big on the Fab Five,” Bufkin said. “It was a good experience for my family, who was more excited than I was."

Recruiting has changed since, he added.

"They usually reach out to you and then invite you to the campus to try and sell you on what they’re doing and how they’re building as a program," he said. “Then you just make your decision from there. We've had a couple facetime [conversations], but.there’s really not much you can do because you can’t have any physical contact."

Missouri was one, and the Tigers offered. And while he's got several other offers, including in-state Michigan State, the absence of a spring AAU season has prevented him from potentially earning more.

“Obviously with the AAU season not being here, I don’t know if I would have missed anything,” he said. “It’s just that speculation of not knowing what you could have got if you would have had that extra time to play.”

Regardless, he's happy with his offers.

“I’m fine where I’m at,” he said. "I'm just taking my time and seeing where other people go and basing it off what I want to do."



