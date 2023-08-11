Michigan Football will have a new look offensive line in 2023 but with the depth, talent, and experience it has, many expect the unit to be even better this year. A big claim for a group that has won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line in the country the last two seasons.

Michigan knows what it has on the interior, with Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan returning to Ann Arbor. At center, Greg Crippen has put together a strong offseason, but many expect Stanford transfer Drake Nugent to eventually win out that job. Nugent is on award watchlists and is widely expected to be one of the best centers in the nation this year.

The biggest question mark continues to be at the tackle spots. Ryan Hayes, starting left tackle for the last three seasons is now in the NFL. Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones who split starting duties at right tackle last year return, while Michigan added Ladarius Henderson and Myles Hinton in the transfer portal from Arizona State and Stanford respectively.

Henderson only joined the team in the summer, so he's got a slow start against Karsen Barnhart for the left tackle spot. Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore likes what he's seen from Henderson, who is transitioning to a new program and a new position after playing left guard at ASU the last two years.

"I think it's a process that he's working through," said Moore. "Very excited about LaDarius and the progress he's made just in the seven practices we've had with him. You know, it's something—you're gonna have your ups and downs and it's gonna be something that you're gonna have to just keep working at. But he's definitely made a great transition to us."

Henderson has been splitting first team reps with Barnhart so far in fall camp. Some fans were nervous when Michigan chose to bring in three transfers to a group that was already pretty deep, that players could potentially be scared off and jump in the portal themselves. But Michigan's culture of competition has kept this unit together, and it is yielding results.

"I mean, competition only makes you better, so the more guys that are playing at a high level, the better. And it just keeps breeding, you know, high energy, keeps breeding the preparation, keeps breeding the passion and the physicality that we want at every position. So I want those guys to just keep striving to be the starter. Right now I feel like we have 10 guys, you know, 11, 12 that we can play in games. So we're just super excited about the depth. It's the most depth we've had and just kind of keep rolling. Excited for the next couple of days and how the days of training camp are going."

As far as who starts at the tackle spots, there was some expectation that Barnhart may simply slide to right tackle if Henderson indeed wins at left, but Trente Jones and Myles Hinton are making the case to start as well. Michigan has been giving each first team reps, rotating who pairs at left and right, trying to find the best combination. Ultimately, Moore says simply the best players will play.

"You just turn on the film, who's playing better? Who's playing better, who's more locked in on their assignments? Who's playing more physical, who's playing more dominant? And it's a very healthy competition right now. We've got four starting tackles, and we'll see who the first two are in the first couple games, first game, and we'll see there. But very excited about where they're all at, and the steps that they're taking to be to be a dominant, dominant players."



