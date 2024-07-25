With so many changes for Michigan Football this offseason, outsiders have implied expectations have changed for the defending National Champions. During Big Ten Media Days Thursday, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore explained the goal in Ann Arbor is always a National Championship.

"I think every year for us, our goal is to win that," Moore said. "We're not going to stray away from the goal of trying to win it all every year. When you're at Michigan, that should be your goal every single year."

When it came to outlining the goals for Michigan that lead to a National Championship, Moore echoed similar previous comments from his mentor and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Team 145 has really done a really good job up to this point in taking the necessary steps to be elite, to do all the things that we set out to do -- win the big games, beat our rivals, beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten, go to College Football Playoff and win it. For us, that's something we strive to do."

Moore was seen as a "continuity" hire when he was promoted to head coach this winter. The "coach in waiting" behind Harbaugh, Moore was seen as the best choice to maintain the success Michigan had reached in recent seasons while also allowing Moore to bring new ideas to an ever-changing college football landscape.

For Moore, maintaining that culture started with hiring his staff and then getting the player's buy-in.

"Our players have done an outstanding job of keeping the culture, keeping the togetherness, the brotherhood, and really it's a testament to them. Bringing in the right staff was a huge piece for us. Bringing in the right people."

Part of maintaining that culture appears to be maintaining the "Harbaughisms." Moore credits Harbaugh with so much, so it wasn't shocking to hear some familiar phrases when describing his team.

"Tough, smart, dependable, relentless, enthusiastic, and together is how I describe our team. We're going to do everything we can to strive for perfection. Everything we do every day is a process, and we'll continue to strive to do that. We'll continue to do that with contagious enthusiasm, unknown to mankind."



