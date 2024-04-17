Michigan Hockey: Marshall Warren signs with New York Islanders
Long Island native Marshall Warren is heading home after signing a two-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.
Warren was initially drafted by the Minnesota Wild while with Boston College. When the Wild did not sign Warren by the deadline, he elected to transfer to Michigan for the 2023-24 season.
Warren, an alternate captain, had 18 point for Michigan this past season. He played four seasons at Boston College from 2019-23 and captained the Eagles as a senior in 2022-23. Warren collected 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) in 130 career games at Boston College, including a career-high 15 assists and 21 points in 37 games as a junior. He helped the Eagles win the Hockey East regular-season title as a freshman in 2019-20.
