Michigan hockey will begin its 2024-25 season on Friday night with a two-game home series against Minnesota State. The Mavericks have been no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, having appeared in three of the four brackets since the 2020 season, when there was no tournament held.

The Wolverines, however, are well acquainted with the NCAA Tournament themselves. Brandon Naurato's team has been to three straight Frozen Fours, but it has failed to qualify for the National Championship Game in each of the three seasons.

According to Naurato, who met with members of the media prior to the start of the season, Michigan is focused on playing as challenging a schedule as possible. Naurato doesn't believe in beating up on inferior opponents to boost the PairWise ranking, but instead, he says, the team learns through the failures and successes of facing tough opponents.

"We want to play the best competition that we can as much as we can," Naurato said. "I'm not trying to build a schedule to find a way to win this game or have a chance to win this game to make the tournament. I think if you want to be the best team in the country, you've got to play the best, and you've got to learn and grow through some failure and learn and grow through some success. So we want to play the best competition we can all the time."

The challenging schedules the past three seasons have proven extremely beneficial for Michigan late in the season. When it mattered most, the Wolverines won the games that mattered most in their season. Of course, Naurato and many players would agree the team needs to break through and win a national championship, but the tribulations that the tough schedule presents clearly bode well for the team in the end.

In order to not only appear in a fourth consecutive Frozen Four but make it to the National Championship Game, Naurato says he'll be calling upon new names to step into increased roles.

"We need guys to step up with all the turnover year after year," Naurato said. "Seventeen NHL contracts and guys that have graduated in the last three years, it feels like every year when you're at this point, you're like, 'Who's that gonna be?'"

"The cool thing is there was a lot of injuries last year. [This year], guys are healthy. Guys have something to prove. Guys are looking for elevated roles. New guys are in; they've got something to prove. It's been awesome. The team's clicking; they've been working really hard. We aren't expecting to be perfect for day one, but just really excited to see where we're at."

As for the returning players, Naurato is counting on them to keep everyone accountable, knowing that after three straight trips to the national semifinal, a fourth appearance is anything but a given.

"I think they know how hard it is, especially the returners. It's not a given. We can talk about taking that next step and getting over the hump, but we've got to find a way to do what we did to earn the opportunity to get back to that spot. ... We're just trying to get together as a group and find our identity as much as we can before we're at the first game, and then we'll just kind of see where we're at and constantly make adjustments."

Michigan opens the season ranked No. 7 in the national poll, and it was picked to finish third in the Big Ten, behind Michigan State and Minnesota. Naurato touched on the turnover from last season to now, so below is a comprehensive update of where the roster stands heading into the season opener.

The 2024-25 season will commence at 7 p.m. at Yost Ice Arena against Minnesota State. B1G+ will air the game.