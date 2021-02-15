On Saturday, Wisconsin freshman forward Mathieu De St. Phalle had buried a breakaway chance top shelf to give UW a 1-0 lead 8:59 into the game. But that turned out to be the Badgers' only reason to celebrate on the evening, with the Wolverines turning things around after going into the first intermission down a goal.

No. 8-ranked Michigan Wolverines hockey returned to the ice in style after the U-M athletic department's pause, extending its win streak, which was previously at two before the layoff, to five, notching a win over No. 7 Wisconsin Saturday at Yost Arena, 5-1. The Maize and Blue fell in the rematch Sunday, 3-2.

Michigan freshman forward Brendan Brisson knotted the game up at 1-1 just 1:48 into the second frame, off an assist from fellow frosh forward Thomas Bordeleau who forced the turnover to get the puck on the stick of the Maize and Blue.

Just 92 seconds later, freshman forward Matty Beniers found the back of the net on a wrist shot to give the Wolverines a lead they would never give up.

Sophomore forward Eric Ciccolini and senior forward Luke Morgan both netted goals in the second period to give Michigan a resounding 4-1 lead at the second intermission. Sophomore forward Nick Granowicz pushed the lead to 5-1 with 4:59 to play.

Freshman goalie Erik Portillo stopped 29 of 40 shots to earn the win, his third of the seaosn.

Sunday evening, en route to revenge, the Badgers got off to a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period, before the Wolverines battled back to tie it up at one a piece behind a goal from freshman defenseman Owen Power.

On the Badgers' third power-play opportunity of the night, they connected with the back of the net to give themselves a 2-1 lead. Then, within the first minute of the third period, Wisconsin added to its lead to make it 3-1.

Michigan wasn't able to muster much up after that, until the Wolverines pulled junior netminder Strauss Mann in favor of an extra attacker. Brisson fired a slap shot that got through for a goal with just under 2 and a half minutes to play in the contest to bring Michigan within one, 3-2. However, the Badgers were able to hold off the Wolverines, who were called for a minor penalty and pulled Mann once again to even up the number of skaters on the ice, with the final score ending up 3-2.

The loss snapped Michigan's five-game win streak. The Wolverines now hold an 11-7 overall record and a 9-7-0-1-0 mark in Big Ten play.