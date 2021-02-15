Michigan Hockey: Wolverines Split Weekend Series With No. 7 Wisconsin
No. 8-ranked Michigan Wolverines hockey returned to the ice in style after the U-M athletic department's pause, extending its win streak, which was previously at two before the layoff, to five, notching a win over No. 7 Wisconsin Saturday at Yost Arena, 5-1. The Maize and Blue fell in the rematch Sunday, 3-2.
On Saturday, Wisconsin freshman forward Mathieu De St. Phalle had buried a breakaway chance top shelf to give UW a 1-0 lead 8:59 into the game. But that turned out to be the Badgers' only reason to celebrate on the evening, with the Wolverines turning things around after going into the first intermission down a goal.
Michigan freshman forward Brendan Brisson knotted the game up at 1-1 just 1:48 into the second frame, off an assist from fellow frosh forward Thomas Bordeleau who forced the turnover to get the puck on the stick of the Maize and Blue.
Just 92 seconds later, freshman forward Matty Beniers found the back of the net on a wrist shot to give the Wolverines a lead they would never give up.
Sophomore forward Eric Ciccolini and senior forward Luke Morgan both netted goals in the second period to give Michigan a resounding 4-1 lead at the second intermission. Sophomore forward Nick Granowicz pushed the lead to 5-1 with 4:59 to play.
Freshman goalie Erik Portillo stopped 29 of 40 shots to earn the win, his third of the seaosn.
Sunday evening, en route to revenge, the Badgers got off to a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period, before the Wolverines battled back to tie it up at one a piece behind a goal from freshman defenseman Owen Power.
On the Badgers' third power-play opportunity of the night, they connected with the back of the net to give themselves a 2-1 lead. Then, within the first minute of the third period, Wisconsin added to its lead to make it 3-1.
Michigan wasn't able to muster much up after that, until the Wolverines pulled junior netminder Strauss Mann in favor of an extra attacker. Brisson fired a slap shot that got through for a goal with just under 2 and a half minutes to play in the contest to bring Michigan within one, 3-2. However, the Badgers were able to hold off the Wolverines, who were called for a minor penalty and pulled Mann once again to even up the number of skaters on the ice, with the final score ending up 3-2.
The loss snapped Michigan's five-game win streak. The Wolverines now hold an 11-7 overall record and a 9-7-0-1-0 mark in Big Ten play.
Michigan Hockey Three Stars Of The Weekend
• Sophomore defenseman Cam York — He notched three assists in Michigan's win Saturday, had a plus-minus of plus-two and took one shot on goal. York followed up that performance by posting an assist in the loss Sunday.
• Freshman goaltender Erik Portillo — Stepping in for starter Strauss Mann, Portillo stopped 29 of 30 Wisconsin shots Saturday to earn the victory. Entering the day, the Badgers were averaging 3.95 goals per game.
• Freshman forward Brendan Brisson — Totaled six shots on goal and scored two goals over the course of the weekend, scoring once in each contest.
Michigan Hockey Quote Of The Weekend
Michigan Hockey Highlight Of The Weekend
Hey @BuffaloSabres did you see this #SCTop10 save from Erik Portillo? 😱 pic.twitter.com/a1I3SL7OSa— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 13, 2021
Up Next For Michigan Hockey
Michigan, which is now up to No. 6 nationally in the USA Hockey Magazine poll, is set to take on Ohio State this Friday and Saturday (Feb. 19-20) in Columbus. Faceoff for both games is at 5:30 p.m. ET, with TV channel to be announced. Michigan swept Ohio State at home earlier this season on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.
Big Ten Hockey Standings
