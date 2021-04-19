Few really knew what Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard was getting when Chaundee Brown opted to transfer to Michigan for his senior year. Michigan’s coach, though, had a pretty good idea. Howard did plenty of film study and homework before handing out offers to transfer portal entries last year. It’s tricky business, after all … sorting through malcontents, guys who are looking to build their brands at other schools or just biding their time before they get their shot at the next level. Michigan’s man in charge was searching for guys who were hungry for championships and team success while trying to better themselves individually, as well — not the other way around — and he found two gems in Columbia point guard Mike Smith and Wake Forest wing Chaundee Brown. Both had something to offer the program, of course, and they proved it. Smith was the perfect floor leader, while Brown was the energy off the bench who provided too many key buckets to remember and relentless effort on defense. But Howard kept his promise, too, to do everything he could to help improve their games, and he did. RELATED: Return Of The Muffin: Eli Brooks’ Fifth Year Huge For Michigan Basketball RELATED: Wolverine Watch: The Juwan Howard Effect RELATED: Dream Fulfilled, Austin Davis Contemplates His Next Move

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Chaundee Brown was the perfect addition for Juwan Howard's squad. (AP Images)

Both Smith and Brown became better overall players, each shooting over 40 percent from three-point range after having been in the 30s their entire careers. They also left as champions. “It was a great year, and I wish we could have gone even further,” Brown said in the weeks following U-M’s Elite Eight loss to UCLA. “But it was a wonderful year with a wonderful group of guys. We fell short of a couple goals; at the same time, I had the best year of my life, not just on the court but off, too. “Off the court, we were like a family. The coaches all got along; the players got along. We were like a big, happy family.” Which is exactly what Howard preaches on the recruiting trail, and why so many are lining up to play for him. Nothing will come easy, he tells them, but if you do what’s expected, you’ll get reward. He’s continued Michigan basketball’s legacy as a program with outstanding culture, and guys like Brown are a big reason why. Nobody will forget how touched the transfer was when he was awarded the game ball after scoring just a single point in a game at Wisconsin, which just happened to be the 1,000th of his career.

And if you missed how special senior night was to him — only a few dozen people got to stick around for the celebration after U-M thrashed — well, you won’t want to miss this purely emotional moment when Howard presented him with his jersey.