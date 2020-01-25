Illinois (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) got the better of Michigan (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten) in Champaign in early December, winning by a score of 71-62. The Wolverines will look to return the favor Saturday at Crisler Center. U-M has lost three straight games, including Wednesday's loss to Penn State. Junior forward Isaiah Livers has missed the last six games with a groin injury, and remains "day to day." The Illini, on the other hand, are winners of five straight. Road games have been tough this season in the Big Ten, but Illinois has won its last two games away from home, at Wisconsin and at Purdue (on Tuesday night). We caught up with Brad Sturdy of Orange & Blue News to get some insight on the Fighting Illini. The Basics Date: Saturday, Jan. 25 Time: 12 p.m. ET Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) TV: Fox Sports 1 RELATED: Videos: Howard, Players Pre-Illinois RELATED: Wolverines Desperate For A Home Win vs. Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) — Results

vs. Nicholls State (W, 78-70 in OT) at Grand Canyon (W, 83-71) at Arizona (L, 80-69) vs. Hawai'i (W, 66-53) vs. The Citadel (W, 85-57) vs. Hampton (W, 120-71) vs. Lindenwood (W, 117-65) vs. Miami (Fla.) (L, 81-79) at Maryland (L, 59-58) vs. Michigan (W, 71-62) vs. Old Dominion (W, 69-55) vs. Missouri (L, 63-56) vs. North Carolina A&T (W, 95-64) at Michigan State (L, 76-56) vs. Purdue (W, 63-37) at Wisconsin (W, 71-70) vs. Rutgers (W, 54-51) vs. Northwestern (W, 75-71) at Purdue (W, 79-62)

Illinois — Projected Starters

#1 - Junior guard Trent Frazier (6-2, 175) — He averages 9.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. Frazier scored eight points in the first meeting against U-M. #20 - Junior guard Da'Monte Williams (6-3, 210) — Williams averages 2.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shoots 30.4 percent from the field and has hit 4 of his 27 attempts from three on the season. He did not score in the first meeting. #11 - Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, 185) — Dosunmu leads the Illini in scoring, averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 points per game. He shoots 47.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on three-pointers. He had 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the last go around against U-M. #15 - Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 235) — He averages a steady 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. He had 12 points and eight rebounds last time against the Wolverines. #21 - Freshman center Kofi Cockburn (7-0, 290) — He's the Illini's second leading scorer at 15.0 points per game. Cockburn also adds 9.7 rebounds per contest. He shoots 55.6 percent from the field. In the December meeting against U-M, he went for 19 points and 10 rebounds. Off The Bench #10 - Senior guard Andres Feliz (6-2, 195) — Feliz is the third Illinois player that averages double-figures in scoring, with 10.3 points per game. He adds 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 25.1 minutes per contest. He shoots 47.6 percent from the field and just 27.6 percent from three. He had 13 points and three rebounds last time against U-M. #2 - Senior forward Kipper Nichols (6-6, 220) — He averages 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 14.6 minutes. He shoots 40 percent from the field. Nichols scored five points in the last game against the Wolverines. Will Not Play Sophomore guard Alan Griffin will serve the first game of a two-game suspension Saturday, after he stepped on a Purdue player in the team's last outing. He's averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on the season.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior point guard Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190) — Simpson averages 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He leads the country in assists per game, with 8.6. He shoots 47.9 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three. Simpson had nine points, eight assists and four rebounds last time against Illinois. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He shoots 42.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three. He had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in the last meeting against the Illini. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Wagner shoots 40.8 percent from the field and 31.0 percent on three-pointers. He had four points in the last game against Illinois. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — Johns is fresh off a career-high in scoring. He had 14 on Wednesday against Penn State. He averages 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He's started the last six games due to Livers' injury. He had two points and four rebounds in the last meeting with the Illini. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske leads the Wolverines in scoring, with 14.0 points per game. He also adds 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He shoots 54.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three. He led U-M in scoring last time against Illinois, with 16 points. He also had seven rebounds in the game. Off The Bench #0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — He averages 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 21.9 minutes. He shoots 42.6 percent from the field and 37.0 percent on three-pointers. He had seven points last time against Illinois. #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes. He's solidified himself as the first big man off the bench in recent weeks. He shoots 67.7 percent from the field.

Matchup To Watch: Jon Teske vs. Kofi Cockburn

In the last meeting between the two team's the two tallest players on the floor, Teske and Cockburn, led their respective teams in scoring. Teske went for 16 points and seven rebounds, while Cockburn scored 19 and added 10 boards. In that game, Cockburn had six offensive rebounds, and the Illini had 10 total offensive boards that turned into 16 second-chance points. They also scored 44 of their 71 points in the paint, meaning it should be an emphasis for Teske to keep Cockburn out of the post and off the boards.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Michigan to beat Illinois, 72-69. The site gives the Wolverines a 61 percent chance to come out victorious.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Category Michigan Illinois Points Per Game 77.4 76.0 Opp. Points Per Game 69.9 64.6 FG Percentage .472 .466 Opp. FG Percentage .432 .409 3PT Percentage .348 .312 Opp. 3PT Percentage .313 .329 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.1 Rebounding Margin -0.1 +10.4 (leads Big Ten, second nationally) Blocks Per Game 4.6 3.2

Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan Illinois Overall 30th 22nd Offensive Efficiency 31st 29th Defensive Efficiency 49th 45th Tempo 158th 233rd Strength Of Schedule 4th 42nd

How Illinois Is Playing Differently Than It Was In December's Game

"The play of Ayo Dosunmu has been outstanding of late," Sturdy said. "He is scoring, yes, but also making great reads and decisions much like Michigan's Zavier Simpson. Trent Frazier has also heated up and Giorgi Bezhanishvili seems to be better understanding his role next to Kofi Coackburn. Although Alan Griffin has also had some great games, he won't be playing in this one, which does limit the Illinois depth. "Ayo is playing with great confidence and making great decisions with the basketball. He has always been great in transition, but now he has added a mid range pull up in the halfcourt that is almost unstoppable with Kofi rolling to the rim."

How Illinois Plays On The Road

"Defense always travels, and Illinois has been good defensively, but the key has been the offense and the ability to score against excellent defenses from Wisconsin and Purdue," Sturdy said. "Shot making, decision making, and execution have all been excellent. They seem to play more free on the road and without pressure. The turnover problem that plagued them early in the season have been addressed and now they are scoring."

Biggest Strength For The Illini

"The interior has been excellent," Sturdy said. "Kofi Cockburn has been dominant. The Illini are a tremendous rebounding team and the points gained on the glass have been a difference maker for them. It has been the one constant all season long."

Biggest Weakness

"Depth," Sturdy said. "Although Michigan is also thin, especially without Livers, Illinois is razor thin. They have had some issues with foul trouble up front and without depth they can have some issues."

Sturdy's Prediction