Michigan issues statement on termination of Chris Partridge

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Earlier today, Michigan fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge. Reports from Yahoo Sports suggest this was done for his lack of cooperation and attempts to destroy or cover up evidence in the investigation into the in-person scouting scheme allegedly run by Connor Stalions.

Michigan has released a statement;

From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation. Although the Big Ten has closed its investigation, we are continuing to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation. Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain. Earlier today, Michigan Athletics relieved Chris Partridge of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Due to employee privacy laws, we are unable to comment further."

