The 2020 matchup in London is a part of a three-game series between the Wolverines and Wildcats. U-M is slated to play host to Kentucky in 2021 and travel to Lexington for a 2022 game. The London Showcase was organized as a fundraiser for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and also includes a game between the UMBC and Marist.

With all of the uncertainties around the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic, including with travel, there may be decisions forthcoming about Michigan and Kentucky's game scheduled for Dec. 6 at the O2 Arena in London.

While the event the event is still on as of now, the two sides will likely have to make a decision by June whether or not to play, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said at a Tuesday teleconference.



"It is up in the air right now,” Calipari said. “I say up in the air ... where is this thing going? We probably have until about June to make that decision.”

Considerations of switching the location to somewhere in the U.S. are taking place.

“It is being thought of,” Calipari said Tuesday.

U-M head coach Juwan Howard said he was excited for the three-game series, when the scheduling was announced last December.

"When the idea of playing Kentucky came up, we knew it would be an exciting opportunity, not only for ourselves, but for our fans as well," Howard said. "What a unique three-game series. First, we get to showcase collegiate basketball overseas in London before playing that traditional home-and-home series in front of two of the nation's best basketball environments. We cannot wait."

Look for more developments on this in the weeks and months to come.