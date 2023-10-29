On Sunday afternoon, Michigan landed its fourth commitment in the '07 class in 4.5-star prospect Cooper Dennis. Dennis, a 16-year-old forward from Ithaca, New York, joins Asher Barnett, Drew Schock, and Christian Humphreys as the '07 prospects to have pledged to the Wolverines.

As a member of the Bishop Kearney Selects 14U AAA team in 2021-22, Dennis played in 76 games and totaled 75 goals and 76 assists for a total of 151 points on the season.

The following year in 15U, Dennis scored 53 goals and dished out 60 assists in 75 games.

Brandon Naurato has continued his impressive recruiting run, and the Wolverines are in great shape for the future.