 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan LB Commit Aaron Alexander Discusses Relationship With Staff, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan LB Commit Aaron Alexander Discusses Relationship With Staff, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Belleville (Mich.) High is 2-1 on the season — having lost its first regular-season game since 2016 due to a number of players reportedly missing the game due to illness — and a state title contender once again, after advancing to the semifinals last season.

2022 Michigan linebacker commit Aaron Alexander, who plays both linebacker and running back, is a big part of the team's success and why it has a chance to make noise come the postseason.

Despite being rated as just a two-star prospect, the Michigan coaches liked what they saw out of Alexander at multiple camps over the summer and decided to offer. He reportedly clocked a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, showing he certainly has plenty of speed. But he also plays with power.

"My biggest strength? I would say my lower-body strength — that’s where my speed and my power comes from," Alexander recently told TheWolverine.com. "Being able to stay up, as you can see when I run the ball, and then I can drive people on defense as well. That’s my base, and it allows me to do what I do."

Alexander is busy with his season, and Michigan is engulfed in its own campaign, but the two have stayed in touch.

"[Linebackers] coach [George] Helow, that’s my guy. [Defensive passing game coordinator] coach [Steve] Clinkscale, and then I talk to [defensive coordinator] Coach [Mike] Macdonald sometimes, too. But Coach Helow, Coach Clinkscale, those are my guys. I have a good relationship with them."

He appreciates the staff's honesty about his game, exemplifying that Alexander knows he's a work in progress, not a finished product.

