Michigan LB Commit Aaron Alexander Discusses Relationship With Staff, More

Belleville (Mich.) High is 2-1 on the season — having lost its first regular-season game since 2016 due to a number of players reportedly missing the game due to illness — and a state title contender once again, after advancing to the semifinals last season.

2022 Michigan linebacker commit Aaron Alexander, who plays both linebacker and running back, is a big part of the team's success and why it has a chance to make noise come the postseason.

Despite being rated as just a two-star prospect, the Michigan coaches liked what they saw out of Alexander at multiple camps over the summer and decided to offer. He reportedly clocked a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, showing he certainly has plenty of speed. But he also plays with power.

RELATED: Will Johnson On Weekend Visit, Recruiting Domani Jackson, U-M Defense, More

RELATED: What USC Firing Clay Helton Means For Michigan Recruiting