Michigan Long Snapper Camaron Cheeseman Announces He Will Not Play In 2020
Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior long snapper Camaron Cheeseman announced this afternoon on Twitter he will not play the 2020 campaign. The New Albany, Ohio, native served as U-M's primary long snapper each of the past three seasons.
Cheeseman originally came to Ann Arbor as a walk-on in 2016, but was eventually put on scholarship (though walk-ons are awarded scholarships on a semester-to-semester basis, and don't necessarily keep them throughout their entire careers).
September 23, 2020
"First off, I would like to thank everything the University of Michigan has done for me in respects to both football and academics," Cheeseman wrote on Twitter. "I have achieved a dream of mine I've always set out to accomplish and that was to play in the Big 10.
"I have ultimately decided I will not be returning for the 2020 football season. I will continue to train with the aspirations of playing at the next level for 2021."
Cheeseman is the third Wolverine to announce he will not be playing football in 2020, joining senior wideout Nico Collins, senior cornerback Ambry Thomas and redshirt sophomore running back Christian Turner.
Redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield had also announced he would be departing U-M for the NFL, before changing his mind and reversing course last week. Cheeseman's departure means the Maize and Blue are slated to have just 84 scholarship players on their roster in 2020 (including all walk-ons have been given a scholarship at one point or another), and only 78 when excluding all walk-ons.
