 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Makes Jump Into Top 10 Of AP Top 25 Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-03 13:05:15 -0500') }}

Michigan Jumps Into Top 10 Of AP Top 25 Rankings

Clayton Sayfie
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) destroyed Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) in Madison Saturday afternoon, 38-17, and made a jump into the top 10 in the brand new Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The Wolverines have now beaten Western Michigan (47-14), Washington (31-10), Northern Illinois (63-10), Rutgers (20-13) and the Badgers.

The Maize and Blue head to Lincoln this coming weekend as the No. 9 team in the nation, before having a bye the next week. They rank No. 8 in the coaches poll.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 54th win as U-M's head man. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, which includes three opponents that are currently ranked — at No. 11 Michigan State (Oct. 30), at No. 4 Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus No. 7 Ohio State (Nov. 27).

No. 3 Iowa, which beat Maryland in blowout fashion Friday night, is the only other Big Ten team to make an appearance in the rankings. Michigan does not have Iowa on its regular-season schedule, but the two teams could match up in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4 if they win their respective divisions.

Here is a look at the full AP rankings:

Week 6 College Football AP Top 25 Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. North Carolina State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

