Michigan Jumps Into Top 10 Of AP Top 25 Rankings
Michigan Wolverines football (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) destroyed Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) in Madison Saturday afternoon, 38-17, and made a jump into the top 10 in the brand new Associated Press Top 25 rankings.
The Wolverines have now beaten Western Michigan (47-14), Washington (31-10), Northern Illinois (63-10), Rutgers (20-13) and the Badgers.
The Maize and Blue head to Lincoln this coming weekend as the No. 9 team in the nation, before having a bye the next week. They rank No. 8 in the coaches poll.
RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Big Win Over Wisconsin
RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's Massive Win Over Wisconsin
The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, which includes three opponents that are currently ranked — at No. 11 Michigan State (Oct. 30), at No. 4 Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus No. 7 Ohio State (Nov. 27).
No. 3 Iowa, which beat Maryland in blowout fashion Friday night, is the only other Big Ten team to make an appearance in the rankings. Michigan does not have Iowa on its regular-season schedule, but the two teams could match up in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4 if they win their respective divisions.
Here is a look at the full AP rankings:
Week 6 College Football AP Top 25 Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. North Carolina State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook