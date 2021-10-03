Michigan Jumps Into Top 10 Of AP Top 25 Rankings

Michigan Wolverines football (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) destroyed Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) in Madison Saturday afternoon, 38-17, and made a jump into the top 10 in the brand new Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The Wolverines have now beaten Western Michigan (47-14), Washington (31-10), Northern Illinois (63-10), Rutgers (20-13) and the Badgers.

The Maize and Blue head to Lincoln this coming weekend as the No. 9 team in the nation, before having a bye the next week. They rank No. 8 in the coaches poll.

