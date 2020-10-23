Rated as the No. 65 overall player nationally, Edwards hails from West Bloomfield (Mich.) and is viewed by many as the top remaining target on the Wolverines' entire 2021 recruiting board.

Michigan Wolverines football four-star running back target Donovan Edwards included the Maize and Blue in his final seven this afternoon, alongside Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State.

You been grinding all yo life, you gotta grind harder. Thank you God for all your blessings. #Top7 pic.twitter.com/FhdPmbCcRH

Though Edwards listed six schools alongside Michigan in his final group, Georgia and Oklahoma have long been viewed as the two biggest threats.

"You been grinding all yo life, you gotta grind harder," he wrote in his tweet today. "Thank you God for all your blessings."

Potentially reeling him in would be seen as the exclamation point on a 2021 Michigan recruiting class that already sits at No. 6 in the country. Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is the other big fish still remaining on head coach Jim Harbaugh's board (rated as the No. 90 overall player in the nation), but Edwards has been viewed as the more coveted prospect (by fans at least) for quite a while.

It's also worth pointing out Michigan already has two of the running back's former West Bloomfield teammates already on its roster in freshman safety Makari Paige and freshman linebacker Cornell Wheeler, which should only help the Maize and Blue's chances of landing him.

Edwards is rated as the fifth best running back in the nation.