Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
The majority of the Michigan Wolverines' football commits are in action this weekend, andThe Wolverine will be on the road to see not only the pledges, but also several of the program's top targets.
Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail.
The Wolverine On The Road
EJ Holland, will be in Arizona to watch Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro go up against 2022 quarterback target Nicco Marchiol and Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton.
Clayton Sayfie will be checking out Rivals100 Michigan defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny and his Oak Park (Mich.) squad take on Clarkston (Mich.) High.
Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
1. DB Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont
The perfect season continues for Moore and Co. down in Ohio. Northmont touts an undefeated record into the third round of the playoffs, and is looking to keep the momentum going on Friday night against Springfield (Ohio) High. It was a barn-burner the last time the two squads played back on Sept. 18, with Northmont coming away victorious, 38-35.
Moore is expected to have a significant impact on the game, playing both defensive back and wide receiver. In the three games in which stats are available, Moore has posted 31 tackles and has scored five touchdowns as a receiver.
2. LB Jaydon Hood and DB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
The tandem of Michigan pledges are looking to keep their own perfect season alive in the Sunshine State, after beginning the delayed season on a high note with a win last weekend.
McBurrows notched two interceptions in week one, and will look to build off of that performance against the No. 13 ranked team in Florida, per MaxPreps. St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 2 in the state and is looked at as the favorite, but Friday night's matchup will be a challenge.
3. DL Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro
Somerville's squad has a tough matchup this weekend as they take on Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, the No. 3 ranked team in Arizona, per MaxPreps. It'll be a battle of the unbeatens, with Saguaro touting a 2-0 record and Hamilton coming in 3-0.
Somerville will have the opportunity to go after elite 2022 quarterback and Michigan target Nicco Marchiol, so it should make for an exciting game.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
OL Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech — at Southfield (Mich.) Arts & Tech 10/23
WR Andrel Anthony, East Lansing (Mich.) High — at Okemos (Mich.) High 10/23
LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — BYE WEEK
OL Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — BYE WEEK
K/P Tommy Doman, Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s — BYE WEEK
RB Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle (Texas) High — at Austin (Texas) Akins 10/22
OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson — vs. Utica (Mich.) Ford 10/23
LB Jaydon Hood, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas — vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 10/23
WR Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap, (Ga.) — at High Point (N.C.) Christian Academy 10/23
CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas — vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 10/23
QB J.J. McCarthy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — BYE WEEK
DB Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont — vs. Springfield (Ohio) High 10/23
DL Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro — vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 10/23
DT Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber — vs. Carrollton (Mich.) High 10/23
DE Dominick Giudice, New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei — vs. Long Branch (N.J.) High 10/24
