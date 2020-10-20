Michigan Wolverines football 2021 defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny, out of Oak Park (Mich.) High, is set to make his college decision on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. In this roundtable, we give our predictions on if Michigan can close with the Rivals100 prospect. Takes from Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt and The Wolverine's Austin Fox, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie are below. RELATED: Blue Chips: Latest On Top Targets Donovan Edwards, Rayshaun Benny RELATED: Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend

Michigan Wolverines football target Rayshaun Benny is ready to announce. (Rayshaun Benny)

Will Michigan Wolverines Football Close With Rayshaun Benny?

Austin Fox, The Wolverine

The gut feeling here is no, though this one feels like it could go a number of ways. Benny ultimately choosing any of his four finalists wouldn’t be a shocker, as he has kept his recruitment close to the vest the entire time. If the Wolverines are able to land him on Oct. 25, he would be their seventh pledge rated inside the nation’s top 100. Again, it’s important to note how difficult it has been to get a read on Benny during his recruitment, which is why the prediction above of him winding up somewhere other than Michigan is based on nothing more than a gut feeling.

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine