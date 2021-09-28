Michigan Moves Up In National Recruiting Rankings

Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua has built a strong bond with Grant, and made him a priority, having just been at Grant's game last Friday. Nua and Co. were able to seal the deal with a Tuesday afternoon pledge.

Michigan football moved up in the 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition three-star Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant .

Michigan ranked 15th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings entering the day, but was able to surge to No. 13 with the addition of Grant, passing Oklahoma and Michigan State. A 5.6 three-star recruit, Grant gave the Maize and Blue 75 points and brings their total up to 1,674.

The Wolverines are just one point behind No. 12 North Carolina, 22 points behind No. 11 Clemson and 53 points behind No. 10 Texas A&M, meaning they're within striking distance of possessing a top 10 class.