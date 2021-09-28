Michigan Moves Up In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan football moved up in the 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition three-star Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua has built a strong bond with Grant, and made him a priority, having just been at Grant's game last Friday. Nua and Co. were able to seal the deal with a Tuesday afternoon pledge.
Michigan ranked 15th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings entering the day, but was able to surge to No. 13 with the addition of Grant, passing Oklahoma and Michigan State. A 5.6 three-star recruit, Grant gave the Maize and Blue 75 points and brings their total up to 1,674.
The Wolverines are just one point behind No. 12 North Carolina, 22 points behind No. 11 Clemson and 53 points behind No. 10 Texas A&M, meaning they're within striking distance of possessing a top 10 class.
The 18th member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Spurlock joins Grosse Point (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, La Grange Park (Ill.) four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris, Tampa (Fla.) Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star cornerback Myles Pollard, Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio, Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Monument (Colo.), Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail three-star outside linebacker Micah Pollard, Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond three-star running back CJ Stokes, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein, Apple Valley (Calif.) High three-star quarterback Jayden Denegal, Lawandale (Calif.), Leuzinger three-star defensive end Kevonte Henry, three-star Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffe offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti, Gooding (Idaho) High three-star tight end Colston Loveland, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star defensive tackle Mason Graham, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy three-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock and Belleville (Mich.) High two-star linebacker Aaron Alexander.
Michigan is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team in the national rankings, trailing only No. 2 Penn State and No. 8 Ohio State.
2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
1. Penn State (2)
2. Ohio State (8)
3. Michigan (13)
4. Michigan State (15)
5. Indiana (29)
6. Rutgers (30)
7. Purdue (35)
8. Northwestern (38)
9. Illinois (39)
10. Minnesota (50)
11. Wisconsin (52)
12. Iowa (55)
13. Maryland (65)
14. Nebraska (81)
