Michigan Moves Up In National Recruiting Rankings

It was truly a team effort in landing Dent for the Michigan staff, with head coach Jim Harbaugh , Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan , safeties coach Ron Bellamy and linebackers coach George Helow all playing a role. The 6-1, 179-pounder chose the Maize and Blue over fellow finalists Oregon and Pittsburgh.

Michigan football moved up in the 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition three-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker safety Damani Dent .

Michigan ranked 18th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings entering the day, but was able to surge to No. 15 following the addition of Dent, passing Arkansas, Stanford and Florida in the process.

The Wolverines are just 42 points behind No. 14 North Carolina, 63 points behind No. 13 Clemson, 82 points behind No. 12 Michigan State, 94 points behind No. 11 Texas A&M and 166 points behind No. 10 Florida State, meaning they're within striking distance of possessing a top 10 ranking.