Michigan Moves Up Three Spots To No. 11 Nationally In Latest AP Poll

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team jumped from No. 14 to No. 11 nationally in today's Associated Press top-25 following Saturday's 86-44 beatdown of Presbyterian at Crisler Center.

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be on Sunday against UMass-Lowell.
The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be on Sunday against UMass-Lowell. (USA Today Sports Images)
Gonzaga, meanwhile, is the nation's new No. 1 team following Kansas' one-point loss at Villanova over the weekend.

It's worth noting that the Bulldogs hold a 13-1 record, with their one loss coming to Michigan in blowout fashion, 82-64, on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Six Big Ten teams checked in inside this week's top-25, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2, Maryland at No. 13, Michigan State at No. 14, Penn State at No. 20 and Iowa at No. 25.

The six ranked squads are the most of any conference in the country, with no other league owning more than four.

At 9-3 overall, the Wolverines are the highest rated three-loss team in the nation.

They will now enjoy a bit of a break in the schedule, with their next game occurring on Sunday against UMass-Lowell, before another week long break precedes a trip to Michigan State on Jan. 5.

