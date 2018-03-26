Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Michigan national player of the year Trey Burke is starting to meet the hype, and he seems to have found a home in New York.
Burke entered the Knicks' starting lineup Sunday (March 25) and put up a game-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting along with three assists and three steals in a win over Washington. His beautiful and-one at the end secured the win.
Many Knicks writers compared him to Allen Iverson, another former New York standout.
I want to get there one day," he told the New York Daily News. "I believe I will.
"More than anything, it's the movements. When I step back and I crossover, that's all from watching him."
Burke is now averaging 11.1 points in about 18.2 minutes while shooting 52 percent. He started the season with the G-League after being released by Washington last year.
"I think last season there was times opportunity got taken away from me," Burke said of his one-year stint with the Wizards. "People would say, 'It's your fault.' Others would say otherwise.
"I think this is the first time since my rookie season where I'm in a situation where I can play extended minutes, I can play through mistakes. I don't make one or two mistakes and I'm snatched out of the game."
Another Knick and former Wolverine, Tim Hardaway Jr., scored a career-high 39 points in a loss to Minnesota March 23. He made 6-of-11 three-pointers.
How all former Wolverines have fared:
Trey Burke (Played at U-M from 2011-13): Averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game for 27-47 New York ... Shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 39.1 from long range in 18.2 minutes per game (28 games since being signed from Westchester of the G League) ... Has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games, including his 19-point outburst in a 101-97 win at Washington and three games of 16-plus.
Jamal Crawford, SF, Minnesota Timberwolves: Averaging 10.5 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game for 42-32 Minnesota, shooting 42 percent from the floor and 33.9 from long range in 20.2 minutes per game (72 games) … Has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games, including back-to-back 20-point games in a loss to Houston March 18 and a win over the Los Angeles Clippers March 20.
Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, New York Knicks: Averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for 24-38 New York, shooting 41.2 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from three-point range … Had been out since Dec. 3 with a stress injury in his lower left leg but returned Jan. 12 … Has scored in double figures in 16 of his last 17 games, including games of 37 and 39 points … Scored a career-high 39 in a loss to Minnesota March 23 … Put up 22 points in 31 minutes of a March 19 win over Chicago … Scored 25 in a 124-101 win over Charlotte March 17.
Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets: Averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game for the 23-51 Nets, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range in 64 games … He’s also averaging 1.1 steals per game …... Scored 22 points in a 118-115 win over Memphis March 19 … Put up 16 points in 28 minutes of a 120-116 loss at Philadelphia March 16.
Glenn Robinson III, SF, Indiana Pacers: Had missed every game for after having ankle surgery stemming from an injury suffered during a preseason scrimmage but returned Feb. 23 … Still working himself back into shape … Averaging 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game for 43-31 Indiana … Scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting and added four rebounds in 15 minutes of a 113-107 win over Miami.
Nik Stauskas, SG, Brooklyn Nets: Traded from Philadelphia Dec. 6 … Was out Nov. 7 for several weeks with an ankle injury for 23-51 Brooklyn … Averaging 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in 12.2 minutes per contest (35 games), shooting 38.3 percent from the floor but 40.7 percent from long range … Has not played in the Nets' last six games.
Derrick Walton Jr., PG, Miami Heat: Has played in 15 games, signed to a two-way contract for the 39-35 Heat … Has been back and forth with Sioux Falls of the G League and has played five minutes in the last five games … Averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 assists per game in 9.5 minutes per contest … Shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from long range ... Has not played in the last week … Has averaged 16.1 points and 7.0 assists for Sioux Falls of the G-League, including a huge, 41-point game.
D.J. Wilson, PF, Milwaukee Bucks: Has played in 21 games in his rookie year for the 39-234 Bucks … Has not played recently, but did score 19 points for the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League March 24 in a loss to Westchester … Has averaged 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 11 G-League contests.
