Former Michigan national player of the year Trey Burke is starting to meet the hype, and he seems to have found a home in New York.

Burke entered the Knicks' starting lineup Sunday (March 25) and put up a game-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting along with three assists and three steals in a win over Washington. His beautiful and-one at the end secured the win.

Many Knicks writers compared him to Allen Iverson, another former New York standout.



I want to get there one day," he told the New York Daily News. "I believe I will.

"More than anything, it's the movements. When I step back and I crossover, that's all from watching him."

Burke is now averaging 11.1 points in about 18.2 minutes while shooting 52 percent. He started the season with the G-League after being released by Washington last year.

"I think last season there was times opportunity got taken away from me," Burke said of his one-year stint with the Wizards. "People would say, 'It's your fault.' Others would say otherwise.

"I think this is the first time since my rookie season where I'm in a situation where I can play extended minutes, I can play through mistakes. I don't make one or two mistakes and I'm snatched out of the game."

Another Knick and former Wolverine, Tim Hardaway Jr., scored a career-high 39 points in a loss to Minnesota March 23. He made 6-of-11 three-pointers.

How all former Wolverines have fared:

