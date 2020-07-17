Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy and national championship for Michigan Wolverines football in 1997.

Purdue topped the rankings for quarterbacks, with the Wolverines just behind the Boilermakers at No. 2. Of course, a huge reason for the Maize and Blue's standing with signal-callers has much to do with arguably the NFL's greatest player of all time. "Superior depth is not Michigan's strength," wrote Miller. "The program does, however, boast the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history. "Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings—an unparalleled feat—with three additional AFC titles and three MVP awards. The 14-time Pro Bowler ranks second all-time in completions, yards and touchdowns. "Brady alone accomplished what the best two quarterbacks from any other program could combine to offer. "Jim Harbaugh started 140 games and earned a Pro Bowl trip, retiring with the 39th-most passing yards ever and fourth-most rushing yards by a quarterback at the time. "Brian Griese and Elvis Grbac—who both held backup roles on Super Bowl-winning teams—each reached a Pro Bowl during their careers. Todd Collins and Chad Henne both cracked the 10-year mark, primarily serving as backups in the NFL."

Michigan Wolverines football's Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh before the Colorado game in 2016. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan was No. 2 in another group, offensive line. The Wolverines have long held a reputation for having some of the best groups in the trenches, and that has translated over to the NFL ranks, most recently evidenced by the Maize and Blue's four offensive linemen selected in the 2020 draft. "In every decade since the AFL-NFL merger, a former Michigan lineman has starred at the professional level," Kenyon wrote. "The 1970s boasted Hall of Famers in Dan Dierdorf and Tom Mack, as well as 13-year starter Reggie McKenzie. The 1980s featured Mike Kenn—a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro—before Jon Runyan and his 192 starts in the 1990s and 2000s. "Steve Hutchinson put together a Hall of Fame career in the 2000s, and four-time Pro Bowl tackle Jake Long entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. Over the last half-decade, Taylor Lewan has developed into a top tackle. "Other notable players are Jeff Backus, Jumbo Elliott, Jon Jansen and Jonathan Goodwin, who each started at least 122 games. Jon Giesler, Bubba Paris and Maurice Williams all reached 100 starts, too."

Former Michigan Wolverines football OL Taylor Lewan is one of the top tackles in the NFL. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan was tabbed as one of six honorable mention in producing defensive backs, with USC, Ohio State and Florida State taking the top three spots, respectively. "Aside from USC's duo of Ronnie Lott and Troy Polamalu, good luck finding any school with a better one-two punch than Charles Woodson and Ty Law," Miller wrote. "Michigan had a few other Pro Bowl defensive backs in the 1970s and 1980s, but no one particularly unforgettable. And aside from Leon Hall and arguably Jabrill Peppers, Michigan hasn't produced a good DB since 1998."