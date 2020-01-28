Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten) is looking for its first win since Jan. 9, and its first road win of the season when it plays at Nebraska (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) tonight in Lincoln. That elusive road win will be even harder to come by with senior guard Zavier Simpson out with a suspension, and with junior forward Isaiah Livers re-injuring his groin in his return against Illinois. The Huskers are having a tough season, and have lost their last five games. Head coach Fred Hoiberg is trying to salvage what he can in his first season in charge of Nebraska basketball. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including insight on the Huskers from Robin Washut of Husker Online. The Basics Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28 Time: 7 p.m. ET Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.) TV: ESPNU Spread: Michigan favored by 4.5 points. RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Talk Before Nebraska RELATED: Simpson Suspended For Nebraska; Howard Unsure Of Simpson's Return Date RELATED: Teske, Brooks Discuss Simpson's Suspension

Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg is in his first season as the head coach in Lincoln. (USA Today Sports Images)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) — Results

vs. UC Riverside (L, 66-47) vs. Southern Utah (L, 79-78 in 2OT) vs. South Dakota State (W, 90-73) vs. Southern (W, 93-86 in OT) vs. Washington State (W, 82-71) vs. George Mason (L, 85-66) vs. South Florida (W, 74-67) at Georgia Tech (L, 73-56) at Creighton (L, 95-76) at Indiana (L, 96-90 in OT) vs. Purdue (W, 70-56) vs. North Dakota (L, 75-74) vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi (W, 73-52) vs. Rutgers (L, 79-62) vs. Iowa (W, 76-70) at Northwestern (L, 62-57) at Ohio State (L, 80-68) vs. Indiana (L, 92-74) at Wisconsin (L, 82-68) at Rutgers (L, 75-72)

Nebraska — Projected Starters

#3 - Sophomore guard Cam Mack (6-2, 175) — Mack leads the Huskers in scoring, with 13.3 points per game. He adds 6.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. Mack shoots 42.0 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three. Mack's 6.7 assists per game is third in the Big Ten and 13th in the country. #11 - Junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. (6-4, 180) — He averages 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 points per game, while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from long range. #22 - Senior guard Haanif Cheatham (6-5, 195) — Cheatham is the Huskers' second-leading scorer, averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The graduate transfer from Marquette shoots 47.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. #34 - Thorir Thorbjarnarson (6-6, 206) — He averages 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and hitting on 45.9 percent of his three-point attempts. #24 - Freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo (6-9, 260) — He averages 5.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He shoots 41.1 percent from the field. Off The Bench #23 - Junior guard Jervay Green (6-3, 210) — He averages 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.1 minutes per game, while shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three. #1 - Freshman forward Kevin Cross (6-8, 240) — He averages 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.3 minutes per game. He shoots 37.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent on three-point attempts. #25 - Senior guard Matej Kavas (6-8, 200) — Kavas averages 5.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 15.1 minutes. He shoots 36.1 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — DeJulius will likely make the first start of his career tonight, with Simpson out with a suspension. He averages 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 21.7 minutes. He shoots 43.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent on three-pointers. He had seven points last time against Illinois. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shoots 42.1 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Wagner shoots 40.5 percent from the field and 29.9 percent on three-pointers. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — He averages 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shoots 45.3 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, with 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He shoots 52.8 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three. Off The Bench #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 9.8 minutes. He's solidified himself as the first big man off the bench in recent weeks. He shoots 62.9 percent from the field. #11 - Sophomore forward Colin Castleton (6-11, 235) — Castleton averages 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 9.4 minutes, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. #5 - Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez (6-6, 210) — Nunez averages 2.5 points per game in 8.5 minutes per contest. He is shooting 28.6 percent from long range. Will Not Play Senior point guard Zavier Simpson is suspended for tonight's game for violating team rules. Simpson averages 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He leads the country in assists per game, with 8.3. He shoots 47.9 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three. Junior forward Isaiah Livers returned last game against Illinois after missing the previous six games with a groin injury. He started, and played 19 minutes, notching seven points and five rebounds. He reaggravated the injury early in the second half, and is back to being "day to day." While it's possible Livers plays again tonight, it is not likely.

Matchup To Watch: Franz Wagner vs. Haanif Cheatham

U-M's Wagner will have to step up his offensive load tonight, with Livers and Simpson not being able to go. He averages in double figures already, but more will be asked of him. Wagner will also have his hands full on the defensive end of the court. He will go up against Cheatham, who is the Huskers' second-leading scorer that plays a similar style on offense to Wagner, having the ability to shoot the long ball and drive.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Michigan to beat Nebraska, 78-71. The site gives the Wolverines a 72 percent chance to come out with the win.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Category Michigan Nebraska Points Per Game 76.6 72.3 Opp. Points Per Game 69.6 75.2 FG Percentage .468 .418 Opp. FG Percentage .432 .434 3PT Percentage .344 .335 Opp. 3PT Percentage .315 .311 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.3 Rebounding Margin 0.0 -10.1 Blocks Per Game 4.5 2.6

Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan Nebraska Overall 30th 131st Offensive Efficiency 34th 117th Defensive Efficiency 52nd 153rd Tempo 172nd 29th Strength Of Schedule 3rd 24th

