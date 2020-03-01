No. 19 Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten) travels to play at No. 23 Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) for a Sunday afternoon rivalry showdown. The Wolverines dropped the first meeting between the two teams, back on Feb, 61-58. The game came right down to the wire, and a flagrant foul called on U-M senior point guard Zavier Simpson helped swing the game in the Buckeyes' favor, in controversial fashion. U-M is hoping to see the return of junior guard Eli Brooks to the lineup, after he missed Thursday's game against Wisconsin due to a broken nose. Ohio State may be without junior forward Kyle Young due to an ankle injury that held him out in the team's last game, against Nebraska. We caught up with Kevin Noon of Buckeye Grove to get more insight on the Buckeyes heading into this matchup. The Basics

Date: Sunday, March 1 Time: 4:00 PM ET Venue: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio) TV: CBS Commentators: Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Ohio State Buckeyes basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his team host Michigan Sunday. (USA Today SI)

Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) — Results

vs. Cincinatti (W, 64-56) vs. UMass-Lowell (W, 76-56) vs. Villanova (W, 76-51) vs. Stetson (W, 86-51) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (W, 85-46) vs. Kent State (W, 71-52) vs. Morgan State (W, 90-57) at North Carolina (W, 74-49) vs. Penn State (W, 106-74) at Minnesota (L, 84-71) vs. Southeast Missouri State (W, 80-48) vs. Kentucky (W, 71-65) vs. West Virginia (L, 67-59) vs. Wisconsin (L, 61-57) at Maryland (L, 67-55) at Indiana (L, 66-54) vs. Nebraska (W, 80-68) at Penn State (L, 90-76) vs. Minnesota (L, 62-59) at Northwestern (W, 71-59) vs. Indiana (W, 68-59) at Michigan (W, 61-58) at Wisconsin (L, 70-57) vs. Rutgers (W, 72-66) vs. Purdue (W, 68-52) at Iowa (L, 85-76) vs. Maryland (W, 79-72) at Nebraska (W, 75-54)

Ohio State — Projected Starters

#13 - Redshirt junior guard C.J. Walker (6-1, 195) — He averages 8.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three. #1 - Sophomore guard Luther Muhammad (6-3, 185) — Muhammad averages 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shoots 38.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three. #25 - Junior forward Kyle Young (6-8, 205) — Young averages 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 58.5 percent from the field. He missed Thursday's game against Nebraska with a right high-ankle sprain, and his status for this game remains in question. #24 - Senior forward Andre Wesson (6-6, 220) — The elder Wesson averages 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 43.6 percent on his three-point attempts. #34 - Junior forward Kaleb Wesson (6-9, 270) — The younger Wesson leads the Buckeyes in scoring, with 14.0 points per game. He adds 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He shoots 45.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three. Off The Bench #4 - Sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. (6-3, 190) — He averages 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 23.8 minutes, while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three. #32 - Freshman forward E.J. Liddell (6-6, 236) — He averages 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game, while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. #10 - Sophomore forward Justin Ahrens (6-5, 180) — He averages 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in 10.7 minutes. He shoots 42.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior guard Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190) — Simpson averages 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is second in the country in assists per game, with 7.9. He shoots 47.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He shoots 40.9 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three. He missed last game with a broken nose. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Wagner shoots 44.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent on three-pointers. #2 - Junior forward Isaiah Livers (6-9, 235) — Livers leads U-M in scoring, at 13.4 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske averages 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He shoots 48.3 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from three. Off The Bench #0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — He averages 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 21.3 minutes. He shoots 41.6 percent from the field and 36.0 percent on three-pointers. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — Johns averages 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shoots 49.2 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three. He started last game in Eli Brooks' absence. #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 10.5 minutes. He shoots 67.7 percent from the field. #11 - Sophomore forward Colin Castleton (6-11, 235) — Castleton averages 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 8.4 minutes, while shooting 55.1 percent from the field. #5 - Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez (6-6, 210) — Nunez averages 2.0 points per game in 7.8 minutes per contest. He is shooting 25.6 percent from long range.

Matchup To Watch:

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Ohio State to beat Michigan, 71-67, and gives the Buckeyes a 65 percent chance to win.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Stat Michigan Ohio State Points Per Game 75.4 72.0 Opp. Points Per Game 67.8 62.3 FG Percentage .462 .446 Opp. FG Percentage .420 .391 3PT Percentage .345 .373 Opp. 3PT Percentage .312 .333 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.0 Rebounding Margin +1.4 +5.8 Blocks Per Game 4.6 3.6

Kenpom Ratings