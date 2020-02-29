• The Wolverines’ own talk about “effort” and “playing soft” in a game that could have enhanced their Big Ten and NCAA seeding.

• Junior guard Eli Brooks sitting this one out with a broken nose, removing Michigan’s best on-ball defender.

Of course, that one featured more sources of worry than a blindfolded hike through the Everglades. Charity work concerns got lost in a swamp of shortfalls, such as…

It’s a worry for Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball, in the lead up to hoped-for runs in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. While free throw shooting wasn’t on the talking-point front burner after U-M’s 81-74 home loss to Wisconsin, maybe it should have been.

That’s especially true in college basketball regarding free throws . They can always be costly, but at tournament time, their expense often involves packing up and going home.

Any election year comes with promises of free this and free that, along with the rejoinder that ultimately, nothing is free.

But despite it all — Michigan’s stumble out of the gate, its 10-point halftime deficit, and the 14-point holes it dug in both halves — the Wolverines clawed back to within three points with 26 seconds remaining.

At that point, an all-too-familiar scene unfolded.

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson — who played an otherwise masterful game, piling up 32 points with six assists and a single turnover in nearly 37 minutes — could have drawn U-M within two by making a second free throw.

He didn’t, this after missing the front end of a 1-and-1 with Michigan down six with 1:16 remaining.

Seconds after Simpson’s miss, sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. stepped to the line. His one-and-one with 23 seconds left could have drawn the Wolverines within one.

He misfired on the first, and Michigan never scored again.

“Yeah, that was rough,” Howard said afterward. “That was hard to see. But our guys went up there, and I trusted that it was going to go in. The ball didn’t bounce in, so we had to go down and get a stop.”

They didn’t, and the head coach returned to talking about his basketball insomnia.

“It’s going to be a rough night, for not only myself but for the players, too,” he said. “We knew we had a chance, competing from being down 10 points at the half. We had to spend a lot of energy in the second half, to try to get in it.

“We didn’t get in there and knock them down, unfortunately. We’ll be back in practice, working of free throws like always.”

Sophomore guard David DeJulius noted this particular aspect of the game lacks no emphasis among the Wolverines.

“It’s very important,” DeJulius said. “We’ve just got to hit free throws. The coaches do a great job. We shoot a lot of free throws in practice. Guys get in extra work at the free throw line. We just have to stay mentally strong and knock down our free throws.”

“No matter what — late game or throughout the game — yes, I know that we’re not going to always shoot 100 percent from the free throw line,” Howard acknowledged. “But we have a chance when we go up there to the line.

“As much as we attack the basket, it’s our job to go up there and finish it, by knocking our free throws down. Unfortunately, they didn’t go in.”

Michigan isn’t a terrible free throw shooting team, by any means. Coming out of the Wisconsin loss, it stood eighth in the 14-team Big Ten at 71.3 percent. Junior forward Isaiah Livers is hitting them at 95.3 percent, with a perfect 31-for-31 in Big Ten play.

But the Wolverines have picked some bad times for misses, in an area of the game that can deliver losses quicker than a Tom Izzo sideline tantrum.

The Wolverines led Illinois at home earlier this year, 62-60 in the final two minutes. But junior center Austin Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1, 81.3-percent free throw shooter freshman Franz Wagner missed two front ends, and the Wolverines lost, 64-62.