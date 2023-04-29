Ryan Hayes was selected Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the seventh round. The offensive lineman is heading to the Miami Dolphins after they chose him with the 238 pick.

Ryan Hayes has protected the blind side in Ann Arbor for the last few seasons, a fixture on Michigan’s back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.

Hayes was an in-state product, heading to Ann Arbor from Traverse City.

RYAN HAYES MICHIGAN CAREER

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, third team, media in 2022; second team, coaches, honorable mention, media in 2021)

• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history• Four-year letterman (2019-20-21-22)

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2019-21-22)

• Has appeared in 40 games in his career with 29 starting assignments at left tackle