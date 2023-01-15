Michigan OL Zak Zinter announces return to Michigan for 2023 season
Michigan's offensive line gets its second huge boost in recent days with junior offensive lineman Zak Zinter announcing his decision on his NFL future.
The lineman took to his Twitter account on Sunday to say that there is unfinished business left for the Wolverines and will forgo the draft to spend another season in Ann Arbor for the 2023 season.
A mainstay on the Wolverines' offensive line, Zinter joins Trevor Keegan as players to announce they are coming back for a final season in Ann Arbor.
The two reinforce a back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning line that has received multile reinforcements this offseason via the transfer portal. Include additions such as LaDarius Henderson, Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent.
