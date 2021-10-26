Michigan Pledge Colston Loveland On Commitment Status, Jay Harbaugh, More

Colston Loveland capped off the regular season with yet another dominant performance. The three-star 2022 tight end scored three total touchdowns and notched an interception on defense en route to leading Gooding (Idaho) High to a blowout win over Kimberly (Idaho) High and a conference championship. “It was big,” Loveland said. “This game is always a dogfight. We had some mistakes in the first half but still got up 20-0. We knew what we wanted, and we got it done. It feels good. Next week will be a good mental week. We can heal up and get prepared for the playoffs.”

On the recruiting front, Loveland committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, UCLA, Utah and others over the summer. Since then, Loveland has remained locked in with the Wolverines. “I’m 150 percent solid… Go Blue,” Loveland said with a laugh. “I love it. I loved everything when I went there. I love the coaching staff. I love the recruits in my class and the players. Nothing is changing my mind." Loveland fell in love with Michigan on his June official visit and made a verbal pledge soon after. The decision ultimately came down to Michigan’s blend of high-level academics and athletics. “It’s big-time football,” Loveland said. “The school is just amazing with academics and life after football. It seems like a good environment. It’s super traditional, and they have a good culture.” While Loveland appears to be happy with his commitment to the Wolverines, other schools have continued to push for his services. Both Auburn and Arizona State attended his game last week and have been working hard to get him on campus. “I really appreciate them coming out and watching me,” Loveland said. “It means a lot. But right now, I’m committed to Michigan. It’s solid.”