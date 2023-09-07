While many will look at Michigan's non-conference schedule as a cakewalk, the program itself isn't take any opponent for granted and will be fully aware of the threats and weaknesses each program possesses.

For week two, the Wolverines welcome a UNLV program under new leadership by Barry Odom.

On offense, the Rebels run a unique scheme called the 'Go-Go' offense which will test the Wolverines' defense. According to co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale, Rebels' quarterback Doub Brumfield has their full attention.

"Their quarterback definitely stands out, he's got a strong arm," Clinkscale said. "You saw how many points they put up, he overthrew two or three other touchdowns. Guys wide open and just overthrew them by a couple of feet. I think you always see a big difference from week one to week two and I think they'll probably correct that and his timing will be better and his receivers will run under the ball so I think he's the first one that stands out. They have a couple of receivers that are really fast guys. A returner as well who can go from point A to point B and put points on the board in no time.

"Just watching those guys. Of course, they run a different offense, a Go-Go offense. Just having great eye discipline has been the biggest focus for us and allowing our guys up front to do their job and not allowing them to create the big shots and plays that they want. Their quarterback has kind of really stood out to me and their receivers, the running backs are really good, too."

On defense, the Wolverines can rely somewhat on watching Odom's defensive schemes from his time at either Arkansas or Missouri.

While it certainly won't be a carbon copy, quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell is fully aware of what the Rebels run defensively.

"They're a little different than they were at Arkansas as far as the front that they run," Campbell said. "Just making sure we have a game plan that no matter what they come out in, we can be multi-purpose in the run and the throw game. They fly around, they've got some long guys on the edge. Their one D-end is like 6'7 so we've got to make sure we get the throwing angles to throw over him. We've got to be prepared for anything unique. Three safety look shows up at times like we saw against TCU, so we've got to be prepared for that as well."