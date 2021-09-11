Michigan Prevails Over Washington In Big House Night Game, 31-10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football came out the victor in a primetime matchup with Washington, taking down the Huskies by a final score of 31-10.
Here's a recap of how the game unfolded.
First Half
Michigan won the toss, chose to defer and kicked off to the Huskies, who were called for a delay of game before their first offensive snap, before going three-and-out and punting it away.
The Maize and Blue began on their own seven-yard line, picked up one first down and stalled out at the 24-yard line, bringing on redshirt junior Brad Robbins to punt.
Facing a 3rd-and-10 on its own 26-yard line, Washington redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris was sacked by Michigan redshirt junior defensive end Taylor Upshaw, forcing the Huskies to punt.
After a 20-yard redshirt freshman defensive back Caden Kolesar punt return, Michigan took over on the Washington 38. Michigan picked up one first down on a 16-yard rush from redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins — before junior kicker Jake Moody nailed a 52-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 7:18 to go in the first quarter.
Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara completed a 32-yard pass down to the Washington 20-yard line to sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson on 3rd-and-10.
The Wolverines got down to the one-yard line, and went for it on 4th-and-goal, with Haskins being stopped just short of the goal line. Washington took over on downs with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Maize and Blue still held a 3-0 lead at the end of the first stanza.
Michigan faked a punt from its own 30-yard line and picked up the first on a two-yard rush from redshirt sophomore linebacker Michael Barrett, who took the direct snap up the middle.
On the next play, second-year freshman running back Blake Corum broke a run down the left sideline and scored from 68 yards out to give the Maize and Blue a 10-0 lead with 9:47 to go in the half.
On the next drive, Washington picked up a fourth down conversion on its own 45-yard line, but wasn't as fortunate on its next fourth-down opportunity, with Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson blowing up the inside run play in the backfield and fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins punching the ball out. Redshirt freshman defensive end David Ojabo recovered the fumble, and the Wolverines took over on their own 33-yard line with 5:12 to go in the half.
Three straight punts ensued (two by Michigan and one by Washington), before the Huskies, who started their drive with 12 seconds left, ran out of time, with the half ending.
Michigan led, 10-0, at the break.
Second Half
Michigan received the second-half kickoff, came out trying to punish Washington on the ground ... and did so. The Wolverines ran it on all eight plays, gaining 73 yards and spanning 4:01 of game clock. Corum punched it in from seven yards out to give the Maize and Blue a 17-0 lead.
Washington answered with its first points of the game, with junior Peyton Henry connecting on a 28-yard field goal attempt to make it 17-3 with 5:54 to go in the third quarter. The Huskies drove 72 yards in 15 plays to set up the kick.
But the Wolverines struck back. The Wolverines used 14 plays to drive 75 yards, with Haskins capping it off with a six-yard run to pay dirt with 13:56 left. Michigan led, 24-3.
It took a five-play drive for Washington to score its first touchdown of the game on the ensuing possession. The Huskies drove 75 yards, finalized by a 22-yard scoring toss from Morris to junior wide receiver Terrell Bynum.
Michigan led with 12:04 to go, 24-10.
The Maize and Blue were the first to punt in the second half, booting it away with 10:25 to play after going three-and-out. Robbins' punt was a booming one — 59 yards — forcing the Huskies to start at their own 18-yard line.
Washington went for 4th-and-10 at its own 44-yard line, but wasn't able to convert, with Hawkins (with the assistance of sophomore safety Daxton Hill) breaking up the play over the middle. Michigan took over on downs with 7:01 to go in the game.
Michigan stuck a fork in the Huskies, driving 56 yards in 10 plays to go up 31-14 and end the game on its terms. Corum notched his third touchdown of the game, this time a rush from four yards out.
The Wolverines led, 31-10, with 1:48 to go.
Washington turned it over on downs on its last drive, giving it back to the Michigan offense, which kneeled out the clock and improved to 2-0.
---
