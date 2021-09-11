Michigan Prevails Over Washington In Big House Night Game, 31-10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football came out the victor in a primetime matchup with Washington, taking down the Huskies by a final score of 31-10.

First Half

Michigan won the toss, chose to defer and kicked off to the Huskies, who were called for a delay of game before their first offensive snap, before going three-and-out and punting it away.

The Maize and Blue began on their own seven-yard line, picked up one first down and stalled out at the 24-yard line, bringing on redshirt junior Brad Robbins to punt.

Facing a 3rd-and-10 on its own 26-yard line, Washington redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris was sacked by Michigan redshirt junior defensive end Taylor Upshaw, forcing the Huskies to punt.

After a 20-yard redshirt freshman defensive back Caden Kolesar punt return, Michigan took over on the Washington 38. Michigan picked up one first down on a 16-yard rush from redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins — before junior kicker Jake Moody nailed a 52-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 7:18 to go in the first quarter.

Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara completed a 32-yard pass down to the Washington 20-yard line to sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson on 3rd-and-10.

The Wolverines got down to the one-yard line, and went for it on 4th-and-goal, with Haskins being stopped just short of the goal line. Washington took over on downs with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Maize and Blue still held a 3-0 lead at the end of the first stanza.

Michigan faked a punt from its own 30-yard line and picked up the first on a two-yard rush from redshirt sophomore linebacker Michael Barrett, who took the direct snap up the middle.

On the next play, second-year freshman running back Blake Corum broke a run down the left sideline and scored from 68 yards out to give the Maize and Blue a 10-0 lead with 9:47 to go in the half.

On the next drive, Washington picked up a fourth down conversion on its own 45-yard line, but wasn't as fortunate on its next fourth-down opportunity, with Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson blowing up the inside run play in the backfield and fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins punching the ball out. Redshirt freshman defensive end David Ojabo recovered the fumble, and the Wolverines took over on their own 33-yard line with 5:12 to go in the half.

Three straight punts ensued (two by Michigan and one by Washington), before the Huskies, who started their drive with 12 seconds left, ran out of time, with the half ending.

Michigan led, 10-0, at the break.